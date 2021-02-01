IND USA
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
mumbai news

Boarding wrong train no ground to deny railway accident claim: Bombay HC

A single judge bench directed railways to pay 8 lakh as compensation to Munnibai Chaube, depositing the amount directly in her bank account within three months
By Kanchan Chaudhari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:28 PM IST

A person cannot be termed as unauthorised passenger for accidentally boarding a wrong train and compensation cannot be denied to his family only on that ground, Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court held recently, while allowing the railway accident claim of a 54-year-old from Tumsar tehsil of Bhandara district in Maharashtra.

Directing railways to pay 8 lakh as compensation to Munnibai Chaube, a single judge bench of justice Anuja Prabhudessai also said the amount should be deposited directly in the claimant’s bank account within three months.

Chaube’s son, Vikki, met with an accident while travelling from Nagpur to Tumsar on Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Howrah Janeshwari Express on December 12, 2012. He fell off the running train near Mundikota railway station and was taken to nearby KTS Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Also read | Groping without skin contact not sexual assault, rules Bombay High Court

In 2013, Chaube moved the railway claims tribunal at Nagpur. The tribunal accepted that the woman was dependent on the deceased, that the death had occurred in an untoward incident and the deceased had a journey ticket for travel from Nagpur to Tumsar Road. The tribunal, however, dismissed Chaube’s claim mainly on the ground that the ticket was not valid for Janeshwari Express, compelling the woman to move the high court in appeal.

The high court accepted her claim after noticing that the victim had boarded a wrong train. “He cannot be branded as an unauthorised passenger merely because he had mistakenly boarded a wrong train,” said justice Prabhudessai while reversing the tribunal order. The judge added that it was an untoward incident, as contemplated under the Railways Act, and “the Tribunal was, therefore, not justified in rejecting the claim solely on the ground that the victim had boarded a wrong train”.

