Six days later, tourist’s body recovered from Kalu Waterfall

Thane: The body of a 29-year-old Hyderabad-based engineer, who was suspected to be drowned at Kalu Waterfall near Kalyan, was found after six days on Saturday. HT Image

According to Prashant Gharat, a drone operator in the rescue team, the victim, Abhishekh Ravalkar, came to Bhimashankar, Pune district, with three friends on August 10. “After visiting Bhimashankar, the group of friends came to Kalu Waterfall on August 13. They tried to reach the top of the waterfall, but after reaching 50 to 60 feet, one of the four friends lost his balance and fell into the waterfall. However, he knew swimming and grabbed a rock and climbed up. But after some time, Ravalkar, the sole earner of his family, also lost his balance and was swept away by the strong current of the waterfall amid heavy rainfall. Unfortunately, he did not know how to swim.”

Then, the other three friends approached the police for help. “We conducted search operations for almost two days with a rescue team from Raigad, but his body was not traceable. His family requested us to find the body and the local rescue team from the village came up with the idea of using a drone to search for the body,” an officer from Tokavade police station said, adding that they could not bear the family’s pain and restarted the search operations.

On August 19, the Raigad rescue team also joined the search operations. “On August 19 morning, 25 members of both teams were searching again near the Kalu Waterfall when the drone camera spotted Ravalkar’s body. The heavy flow of water had pushed the body into a small cave-like space,” Gharat said. “We descended into the river stream with the help of ropes and the Raigad Disaster Management Team managed to pull out the dead body by using an anchor hook. It was a tough rescue operation for everyone.”

The police handed over the body to the family. The body was decomposed, and hence it was cremated in an Ulhasnagar-based crematorium with the help of villagers.

