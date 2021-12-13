Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora test positive for Covid-19

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora on Sunday tested positive for Covid-19. Both have mild symptoms and are quarantined at home, according to information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body said that Kapoor and Arora – both residents of Bandra – recently attended a private gathering organised by a friend following which they developed mild symptoms.

Vinayak Vispute, assistant commissioner of the H/west ward (Bandra west area), said Monday afternoon, “Both actors underwent an RT-PCR test after they developed mild symptoms. They had recently attended a private gathering organised by another friend. We gathered information that this was a small gathering, and lasted for a little over two hours. All other guests have been asked to take the test for Covid-19. The actors have shown full cooperation with the BMC.”

After Kapoor and Arora tested positive on Sunday, the civic body sealed their homes as per protocol. The RT-PCR tests of both actors were carried out on Saturday. Approximately 15 high-risk contacts and 15 close contacts of the actors have been traced, and their RT-PCR tests are being carried out. Tracing of further contacts is underway.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of BMC’s public health department, said, “Both actors had already taken both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine.”

The BMC will monitor the actors’ health conditions routinely to check if both need to be hospitalised. “At present, we have asked them to be in home quarantine,” said an officer.

He added, “As per the information with the civic body, there is no history of travel in both cases. The BMC will go through all their contacts and check if anyone has any international travel history. In that case, the respective samples will be collected and sent for genome sequencing to check for Omicron.”