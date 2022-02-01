Bombay HC comes to rescue of girls forced to row boats to reach school every day

Mumbai: Moved by the plight of schoolgirls from a Satara village having to row boats in Koyna dam to reach school every day, the Bombay high court has directed the state government to take measures and provide all possible assistance to make their journey more comfortable.

The division bench of justices Prasanna Varale and Anil Kilor took suo motu cognizance of a news report highlighting the situation of girls in Khirvandi village in Javali taluka of Satara district.

“The news item refers to the daily routine of girls wherein they have to undertake a journey by boat to reach the school, which starts at 09.00 am. It also refers to a shocking reality that a small boat is being plied by the girl students themselves,” the bench said referring to the news article.

It further pointed out that in addition to crossing the Koyna dam, the students had to walk four kilometres through dense forest inhabited by wild animals like tigers and bears to reach school.

The news report also stated that though most schools in the state were shut due to lockdown, the children from Khirvandi village continued to make the daily journey throughout the pandemic.

In the light of these revelations, the bench observed, “We are short of words to express the suffering and plight of the students in general and girls in particular. Considering the situation reflected in the news item, we state that on one hand the adversities being faced by the girl children, and on the other hand, there is courage, will and strong determination of these students to pursue an academic career.”

The bench further said that the state government could achieve the goal of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” by providing safe passage and a friendly atmosphere and environment for the girl children by taking all measures to provide necessary assistance to the children.

Lauding the courage and willpower of the girls, the bench reminisced words of a Marathi poem “Amhi Savitrichya Leki” (We are daughters of Savitribai Phule).