HC asks BMC’s response on flower beds eating into footpaths

Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to respond by June 2023 for constructing flower beds on the footpaths in Colaba, Cuffe Parade area which are blocking access for pedestrians. Mumbai, India - April 21, 2023: Footpaths blocked by construction of flower beds on it by BMC in Cuffe Parade and Colaba area at Rambhau Salgaonkar Rd, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

In the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Sameer Shaikh against the civic body, the petitioner requested the intervention of HC in the rampant malpractices and misdeeds of the BMC officials that are rendering the footpaths inaccessible for pedestrians and persons who use wheelchairs.

The PIL was heard by the acting chief justice SV Gangapurwala and justice Sandeep V Marne who asked BMC to respond and set the next date as June 21.

The petition also states “the increased pedestrian movement on the roads on account of the footpaths having been rendered inaccessible, it may result in mishaps and might lead to accidents, thus risking the lives of senior citizens, children and the differently abled persons bound in a wheelchair. It adds “BMC is indulging into and sanctioning the construction of obstructions on the footpaths rendering it inaccessible without application of mind to appease the certain classes of politicians.”

Shaikh, who is a resident of Colaba said that BMC’s A-ward has been constructing flower beds on footpaths across the ward blocking the way for pedestrians.

Shaikh said that in the last few months, BMC started constructing flower beds on the footpath. “I wrote an email, tweeted and even sent a letter as a complaint to BMC telling them to not block these footpaths as it has a high influx of children in the area. When they did not respond, I decided to approach the court.” said Shaikh, adding that “There is a government school as well as a college here, now the children have to walk on the road which has vehicles plying as well.”

“Not just here, the BMC has now started constructing these flower beds blocking footpaths across the ward.”

Advocate Sahil Hirani appearing for the petitioner, said, “BMC has framed a policy for footpaths and has issued a Circular bearing No. MGC/F/2247 dated 28.12.2016 which clearly states that as a rule, the pedestrian zone of a minimum horizontal width of 1.5 metres shall be provided.”

He also added, “The construction of flower beds by BMC in contravention of its own footpath policies rendering the footpaths to be inaccessible, without application of mind, has forced the pedestrians to use the roads which have vehicular movement. This is resulting in grave inconvenience to the pedestrians.”