Bombay HC directs MU to issue degree certificates of Mithibai College students

In a relief for Mithibai College at Vile Parle and 1,763 of its students whose degree certificates were withheld by the University of Mumbai (MU) as the college changed its marking system midway through the courses pursued by the students, the Bombay high court (HC) recently directed MU to hand over the degree certificates. The court added not giving the degree certificates to the students was illegal and would prejudice the interest of some students.

The college had changed its marking system after being deemed an autonomous institution by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in March 2018.

The division bench of justice Nitin Jamdar and justice CV Bhadang, while hearing the petition of Mithibai College and its in-charge principal Dr Krutika Desai, was informed by senior advocate Prasad Dhakephalkar and advocate SK Srivastav that the college was granted autonomous status by UGC in March 2018, following which a governing council was constituted. He added that in June 2020, based on feedback from students, the council decided to include total marks and percentage along with grades in statement of marks and notified grading system for all its courses for academic year 2019-20.

He further submitted that in light of the decision, MU withheld the issuance of degree certificates of 128 students who were allowed to keep term (ATKT) from 2018-19, 1,380 students of the regular undergraduate course from 2019-20, and 255 students of postgraduate courses stating that the college could not have changed the marking system midway through a course and the same should have been applied from the beginning.

The college then approached the HC as the decision to refuse issuance of degree certificates was illegal and would prejudice the interest of some students who have enrolled themselves for further studies and taken up employment.

Advocate Akshay Shinde for MU submitted that the varsity had issued letters to the college on July 6 and August 16, 2020, and again on March 5 this year stating that as per rule and precedents, the petitioner college was not entitled to mid-way change of grading system of a course that has commenced before the autonomy was granted. MU added that the college should change the system from first year of the course.

After hearing the submissions, the bench observed, “The ground taken by MU to withhold degree certificates is not tenable and is vague. There could be various reasons that other autonomous colleges have followed a pattern of introducing the grading system from a point in time. It does not mean that they have surrendered their autonomy... Therefore, this ground taken is incorrect and has to be rejected.”

The court noted that exams have already been held and students had been given a statement with percentages and marks, based on which some of them have taken admissions for higher studies in India and abroad while some have taken up jobs. It was not possible to recall and resubmit the results for change of grades, HC noted.

“This practical difficulty is not considered by the board of examination of MU... The action of the university in not issuing the degree certificate to the students at this stage is, in fact, prejudicial to these students. We hold that reasons given to withhold degree certificates are not legal and valid,” the bench said and directed MU to issue the same within four weeks from the date of order.