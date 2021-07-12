Bombay HC grants pre-arrest bail to rape accused

The Bombay high court (HC) recently granted anticipatory bail to an engineer from the public works department who was booked for raping a woman constable attached to Pune Rural police under the pretext of marriage. The constable later killed herself in February.

While the police did not name the engineer in the suicide case, the accused approached the court apprehending arrest in the rape case. HC allowed the application after it was informed that the physical relationship between the two was consensual.

The single judge bench of justice PD Naik, while hearing the application of Ajay Bansode, 53, was informed by senior counsel Manoj Mohite that the applicant was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for repeated rape, unnatural sex and cheating a woman on the pretext of marriage in January, 2021. Mohite stated that Bansode was going through a divorce proceeding when he got into the physical relationship with the constable.

The bench was further informed that the constable was aware of his client’s pending divorce proceedings and still agreed to the physical relationship, hence it was consensual. Mohite added that the complaint was lodged by the constable after she came to know that Bansode had received another proposal for marriage and refused to marry her till the divorce proceedings were completed. In light of these submissions, Mohite said that there was no need for custodial interrogation of his client, and hence he should be granted protection.

The two had allegedly met in January 2020 and had a physical relationship. However, later Bansode told the constable that he had got a marriage proposal from another woman. After this, Mohite claimed, the constable started threatening Bansode to marry her, failing which she would lodge a complaint. He said the applicant promised to marry her after the divorce proceeding, but the constable lodged a complaint of rape and cheating in January 2021. She later killed herself in February 2021.

In light of the submissions, the court reached the conclusion that the physical relationship between Bansode and the constable was consensual and hence custodial interrogation was not required. While allowing the application, the court ordered that in the event of arrest, Bansode would be released on furnishing a personal bond of ₹25,000 and sureties and he would have to attend the investigation at Worli police station and also surrender his cell phone.