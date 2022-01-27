Bombay HC orders action against officers failing to maintain CCTVs in police stations

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to take stern action against senior police inspectors of police stations that do not comply with the Supreme Court’s order which stipulated installing CCTV systems in all police stations and maintaining the recordings with regular backups.

The HC issued the directions after it was informed that CCTVs inside a Nashik police station was not functional for two months. The court had sought the footage after it was told that a notice to maintain law and order issued by the police station to a complainant was fabricated and backdated after the petitioner approached the court.

The petitioner approached the HC challenging the notice issued to him by Sinnar Police Station under section 149 (for prevention of cognizable offence) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The division bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and Milind Jadhav, while hearing the petition filed by Somnath Giri and another through advocate JM Inamdar, was informed that the notice issued to his clients on January 8, 2022, was arbitrary. It claimed that the notice was issued after the police received a complaint against the petitioners.

In an earlier hearing, the police, represented by advocate Shruti Vyas, had informed the bench that the notice was issued to complainant as well and hence, could not be termed as arbitrary. It had also placed a copy of the notice sent to the complainant before the bench.

After going through the letter, the bench concluded that the notice was issued at a later date but was back-dated as the petitioner had approached the HC. It asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Nashik (rural), to be present before the bench on January 25. The bench sought to know why there was a difference between the letters to both parties if they were issued at the same time as claimed by the police officials.

As the police officers were unable to reply, the court asked the station officer to produce the station diary and CCTV footage of the police station, to which it was told that the system was not operational for two months.

On hearing the submission, the HC referred to a December 2020 order of the Supreme Court (SC) which reiterated the stipulation of a previous SC order wherein every police station in every state had to have CCTV installed and regular review of the footage was to be done by concerned officials.

“Pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court, the CCTV systems are installed in the police stations, merely by way of compliance to the Order, but the same are intentionally either not maintained properly to serve the purpose it is meant to serve, or are deliberately kept non-functional so that no evidence would be available in any matter, and no one is any the wiser as to what transpired at the police stations,” observed the bench.

The bench thereafter directed the CS to prepare a report of the functional CCTVs in police stations in the state and to submit them to HC by February 15.

The bench also directed the rectification of the non-functional CCTV systems and the duration for which the data is recorded, and steps taken for backing up the data. The matter was posted for hearing on January 28.