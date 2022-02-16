Bombay HC quashes extortion cases against five on condition of community service

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court has struck down an extortion case against five persons booked by Wanwadi police in Pune following amicable resolution of the matter with the complainant, but subject to a condition that the accused and the complainant will serve at an old age home for a period of six months.

The division bench of justice Prasanna Varale and justice Anil Kilor while hearing the petition filed by the five men was informed by advocates Shriram Pingle and Shraddha Sawant that the five were in the age group of 25-29 years and had been employed in IT sector before they were booked, but lost their jobs after the case was registered against them and were also unable to find employment due to the case.

The court was further informed that they repented for what they had done to the complainant and were willing to give an undertaking to abide by the conditions set out by the HC for quashing of the FIR against them.

According to the complainant, a 30-year-old resident of Market Yard, Pune he had become acquainted with the five young men and they had induced him into joining some online betting games with handsome returns for the amount he invested into the game. Accordingly, the complainant invested a certain amount in the game after which the accused started threatening him with life and appropriated the money he had invested.

Aggrieved at losing his money as well as facing a threat to his life, the complainant lodged a complaint against the five. The Wanwadi police booked the five under section 365 (kidnapping and wrongful confinement), 384 (extortion), 504 (intentional provocation to commit offence), 506 (criminal intimidation) read with 34 (act by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The bench was informed that the complainant and the accused had thereafter decided to amicably resolve the issue and as the dispute was mutually, they moved HC for quashing of the FIR on that ground.

The HC accepted their submissions and also took into consideration the affidavit filed by the complainant giving his consent to quash the FIR on his own free will.

“Considering the submissions of learned counsel for the Petitioners that the Petitioners are young persons and are desirous of settling in the life forgetting the past and start their career afresh. We allowed the petition in terms of prayer (a) subject to condition that the Petitioner Nos. 1 to 5 and Respondent No.2 to attend Niwara Old Age Home situated at Sadashiv Peth, Pune on a periodical basis.”

The accused and the complainant have been asked to visit and serve at the old age home on every first and third Sunday from 11am to 2pm for a period of six months and submit the certificate of their monthly attendance duly consented in the registry for a period of six months.