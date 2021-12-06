Bombay HC raps Raigad collector, Uran municipality over garbage dump in mangroves

The Bombay High Court on Monday strongly pulled up the Raigad district collector and Uran municipal corporation (UMC) for non-compliance with its own orders from three years ago, prohibiting the dumping of municipal waste from Uran city in mangroves at a 4ha (hectare) plot in Bori Pakhadi, about two kilometres from the heart of the city. The Court has requested the collector, along with the chief officer, Uran Municipal Council, the executive engineer (civil), CIDCO and the member secretary, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, to be present today (December 7) for the matter’s next hearing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UMC has been dumping city-waste in the area for at least 15 years, according to a December 2018 petition filed by the Uran-based Shri Hanuman Koliwada Macchimar Vikas Sanstha. In response, the HC on December 19, 2018, passed an order directing the UMC to divert its waste at an alternative site. In its order, the HC had noted, “The learned counsel appearing for the Uran Municipal Council submits that they have identified a plot where the solid-waste will be dumped. The learned counsel submits that the Municipal Council will not dump the solid waste in restricted area till the alternate arrangement is made.”

In an affidavit submitted to the Court on February 19, 2019, the district collector had stated stated alternative land for solid waste dumping is yet to be identified and allotted. In a right to information (RTI) application in April this year, the Uran Municipal Council had informed Navi Mumbai-based NGO NatConnect that it has requested the Raigad collector for a five-hectare plot at Jasai. “However, there has been no move from the collector’s side to instruct CIDCO to hand over this plot so waste can be diverted away from mangroves,” said BN Kumar, founder, NatConnect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, responding to fresh geo-tagged photographs submitted by the petitioner showing continued dumping of waste in the region, the court noted that its previous instructions have been breached. “The statements made before the Court are not complied with since the last more than two years and the responsibility is sought to be shifted from one authority to another. Such conduct on the part of the Council and/or the Collector cannot be tolerated. It is their duty to abide by the statements made before the Court and also to comply with the directions of the Court,” Justices Milind N. Jadhav and S.J. Kathawalla said in their order.

The Raigad district collector could not be reached for comment on Monday despite attempts. An official with the UMC’s solid waste management department declined to comment saying that the matter is sub-judice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}