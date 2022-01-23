Bombay HC rejects petition of man seeking custody of minor wife

Mumbai The Bombay high court recently rejected the petition of a man seeking custody of his wife who was detained and later handed over to the Child Welfare Committee as an ossification test had proved that she was a minor. The man said that he had married the girl based on her school leaving certificate which showed that she was born in 2002. However, the bench held that as the father of the girl had produced her birth certificate which showed that she was born in 2004 and the ossification test proved that she was 17-18 years of age so the petition was rejected.

The division bench of justice Prasanna Varale and justice Anil Kilor. while hearing the habeas corpus petition of Chandrakant Vinjun, was informed by advocate Hare Krishna Mishra that his client was employed in Cooper Hospital as a ward boy for many years. A girl joined service in the hospital as a coolie and the duo became friends, fell in love and decided to get married. The couple got married as per Hindu Vedic rites and customs on May 17, 2021.

Advocate Mishra submitted that on July 10, Sakhshi received a call from her family in which she was threatened after which a complaint was lodged in Juhu Police Station.

On July 26, Vinjun received a call from Tulinj police station asking him to come along with his wife and documents related to the marriage. The couple reached there along with her school leaving certificate, mark sheet, Aadhaar and Pan card. The couple was told that the girl’s mother had lodged a complaint of kidnapping against Vinjun.

Though Vinjun told the police that he had brought all documents to prove his wife’s age, the police told him that a medical test of his wife would be done. On July 31, the police told Vinjun that the CWC, Palghar had taken custody of his wife and some reports were awaited.

Repeated requests to CWC to release his wife failed and hence he approached the HC.

On its part, additional public prosecutor SD Shinde for the state informed the bench that after the father of the girl had submitted her birth certificate and an ossification test was conducted as the birth certificate stated her birth to be 2004 while the school leaving certificate said 2002. The ossification test showed the age of the girl to be between 17-18 years. Hence as the girl was a minor her custody was taken over by the CWC.

After hearing the submissions, the bench held that though the school leaving certificate was to be relied upon to ascertain the age, as the ossification test concluded that she was a minor hence the husband’s petition was not valid and maintainable. Therefore, his request to get the custody of his wife could not be allowed and was rejected.