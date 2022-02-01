Bombay HC seeks compliance report on transfer of mangroves to forest dept

MUMBAI: In response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by city-based non-governmental organization (NGO) Vanashakti, the Bombay high court on Monday asked the Konkan divisional commissioner and the principal secretary, forest department, to submit a detailed compliance report on the status of transfer of mangrove land in Maharashtra to the forest department for safekeeping. The authorities have been asked to do so within a period of two weeks.

In a rejoinder before the high court, Vanashakti submitted that according to a July 2021 meeting of an HC-appointed committee to oversee the transfer, mangrove areas (on both state and privately owned land) were to be transferred to the forest department by September 26, 2021, a move which has still not been completed.

At the end of the calendar year 2021, more than half of the state’s total mangrove cover was protected as a legal ‘forest’ under the Indian Forest Act (1980). HT reported earlier this month that the state government in 2021 brought 2,427 hectares of mangroves under the purview of Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act (1927), and 9,785 hectares under purview of Section 20 of the Act (indicating that any third-party claims over the land have been settled after inquiries by appointed survey officers). Maharashtra’s total mangrove cover is approximately 32,000 hectares, of which 16,984 hectares are now legal forests, and require clearance under the Forest Clearance Act (1980) to be diverted for any non-forestry purpose.

Of the remaining, close to 3,000 hectares of mangroves will be brought under the ambit of the Act in 2022, officials said. This is because 13,000 hectares of mangroves have been identified as being on private land, officials said. However, a crucial step (i.e. the final transfer of the ownership of mangrove lands to the forest department, by state agencies) remains pending. In 2021, only 1,810 hectares of land were handed over to the mangrove department for safekeeping by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation and the City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

“Just over 3,000 hectares of mangroves on government land are expected to be transferred to us in the new year, with a major chunk of about 1,400 hectares being in Vasai-Virar, 900 hectares at the Jawaharlal Nehru port in Uran and another 800 or so hectares scattered across other bodies,” Virendra Tiwari, APCCF, mangrove cell, told HT earlier this month. A clearer picture of the pending exigencies is expected in the report sought by the HC.

“We require the divisional commissioner, Konkan Division, as well as the authorities responsible for acting as per the decision arrived at under Serial No.5 of the Minutes of Meeting dated 26th July 2021 to file separate affidavits indicating therein the extent of compliance with the exercise that they were required to undertake,” says the HC order, dated February 1. The matter has been listed for February 14.