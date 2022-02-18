Bombay HC seeks state’s response on plight of Satara girls who row boat to reach school

Mumbai: The Bombay high court has directed the state to respond within two weeks to the suo motu public interest litigation (SMPIL) instituted to address the problems of girls from a village in Satara who row boats across the Koyna dam and walk through dense forests to reach school. The PIL was instituted by the HC after it came across a news report which highlighted the problems faced by the girls.

The division bench of justices Prasanna Varale and S P Tavade while hearing the SMPIL was told that the case was assigned to be heard by the current bench. Thereafter, the court appointed advocate Sanjeev Kadam as the Amicus Curiae to assist the court by drafting the petition and serving it to the government lawyer.

The bench quoted a news report which highlighted the plight of girl students from Khirvandi village in Javali taluka of Satara district. The report had stated that girls regularly undertake a journey by boat to cross the Koyna dam and reach the school which starts at 09.00. It also said boats were plied by the girl students themselves.

The court also took note of the fact that students had to walk four kilometres through dense forests inhabited by wild animals like bears and tigers, and initiated a SMPIL to ensure that the problems faced by the girl students were addressed.

The bench had earlier said, “We are short of words to express the suffering and plight of students in general and girls in particular”.

It further said that the state could achieve the goals of providing safe passage and a friendly atmosphere and environment for the girl children under the project “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” by taking all measures to provide necessary assistance to the children.

On Friday, after the Amicus Curiae was appointed, the bench directed him to draft the petition and forward the same to the relevant government authority. The court then directed the state government to respond to the petition within two weeks and adjourned the hearing of the petition.