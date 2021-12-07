Bombay HC slaps notice on Nawab Malik for flouting orders on Wankhede family

The Bombay high court has expressed dissatisfaction over Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik making statements against Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal officer Sameer Wankhede’s family despite giving an undertaking to court.

The court also directed the NCP leader submit an affidavit to explain why action should not be taken against him for wilfully breaching his earlier statement of undertaking, regarding statements against Wankhede's family despite giving an undertaking in court that he won't do it

The court further said that if Malik is making statements in his individual capacity then he would be summoned.

Dnyandev Wankhede, father of Sameer Wankhede, has filed an affidavit before the Bombay high court alleging that Malik has committed contempt of court as he continued to give statements against his family despite giving an undertaking in court that he won't do so.

Last month, Malik gave an undertaking before a division bench of the high court that he would not tweet against Sameer Wankhede till the court hears the matter next.

While hearing the defamation suit filed by Dnyandev, who has sought damages to the tune of ₹1.25 crore from Malik for allegedly making defamatory comments, the high court had said that it is "necessary to balance fundamental rights of Nawab Malik and Dnyandev Wankhede."

The court earlier reprimanded Malik for not approaching the caste scrutiny committee but making allegations about Wankhede's caste certificate in media, news agency ANI reported.

Sharing the death certificate of Sameer Wankhede's mother, Malik had alleged that the NCB official had forged the document. Malik alleged that there are two death certificates of Zahida Dawood Wankhede, with each mentioning different religions.

Sharing both the death certificates, Malik in a tweet said, "Another forgery, Muslim for funeral and Hindu for the official document? Blessed is Dawood Gyandev."

The Maharashtra minister has been continuously attacking Sameer Wankhede since the arrest of Aryan Khan in the cruise ship drugs bust case.

