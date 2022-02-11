Bombay HC to state: What materials were considered before restricting travel to vaccinated persons?

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court (HC) has directed the chief secretary of the state of Maharashtra to furnish the materials that were considered before issuing the Standard Operation Procedure’s (SOP) which put a restriction on non-fully vaccinated persons from travelling on local trains, visiting malls and workplaces. The court issued the directions after it was informed that the minutes of the executive committee meeting chaired by the CS had not been maintained but the circumstances which prompted the decision could be provided to justify the SOP’s.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik while hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activists Firoze Mithiborewala and Yohan Tengra through advocates Nilesh Ojha and Vijay Kurle was informed that the PIL’s had challenged the SOPs which discriminated among vaccinated and non-vaccinated citizens and was against the Constitutional rights of people who were not fully vaccinated.

When the hearing commenced the bench sought to know from the state which was represented by senior counsel Anil Anturkar whether due procedure was followed while issuing the SOP’s. Anturkar replied in the affirmative and stated that the same was also approved by the legislature.

Thereafter the court sought to know from the state on whether it could furnish the minutes of the meetings held by the executive committee wherein the SOPs were decided to which Anturkar said that the same could not be provided as they were not maintained. He however assured the court that due to the prevailing situation at the relevant time the decision had been taken by the executive committee and the state could provide the material which prompted the SOP’s.

“What is the guarantee that the decision was not taken by one person and was approved by the members of the executive committee later?” questioned the bench. Giving the example of court orders the bench said that though the court heard the litigants from both sides and also prepared the order/judgement, however the same had no value till it was signed and approved by the judges, hence it was pertinent that the minutes of the meeting were maintained.

Thereafter the bench asked the state to place on record the material which had resulted in the issuance of the first and second SOP which was under challenge by the petitioners.