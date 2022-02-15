Bombay HC unhappy with state’s approach on CCTV installation in police stations

Mumbai: After the state government informed the Bombay high court that it had allocated ₹60 crore to install CCTVs in police stations across Maharashtra and the installation was half-done, the court sought to know why of 1,089 police stations, the installation was not done in 542.

The court also questioned the state on why 453 of the total 6,092 cameras installed in 547 police stations were non-functional.

Noting that the state government’s claim that it has been complying with the Supreme Court order was an eyewash and farce, HC expressed anguish after officers gave the excuse that CCTVs in their respective police stations were not functional whenever the court asked for the footage. The bench further said that the amount spent on installing CCTV cameras in police stations till now had gone down the drain.

The division bench of justice S J Kathawalla and justice Milind Jadhav, while hearing the petition filed by Somnath Giri and another person through advocate H M Inamdar, was informed that the petitioners had approached the court after the Nashik police had issued them a notice under section 149 (unlawful assembly to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code on January 8, 2022, which was arbitrary.

The court was informed that the notice was issued based on a complaint by a rival group and hence the petitioners were aggrieved at being singled out.

Thereafter, on behalf of the police, advocate Shruti Vyas had submitted that a similar notice was also issued to the complainant on the same day. On perusal of the copy of the notice, the court had raised doubts on the veracity of the notice and had sought the CCTV footage of the police station of the relevant date.

When the bench was informed that the footage was not available as the CCTV was not functional, the bench directed the chief secretary to file a report on the functional and non-functional cameras in police stations across the state and whether the directions of the SC were being complied with.

On Tuesday, the affidavit filed by state chief secretary Debashish Chakrabarty informed the bench that ₹60 crore was allocated for the CCTV installation and maintenance and two contractors had been appointed to carry out the work across all police stations but the same was hampered due to the pandemic.

The affidavit further stated that all police stations were provided with UPS for an hour of uninterrupted footage in case of power failure and facilities for maintaining a backup of the footage for 365 days.

After perusing the affidavit, the bench observed that the affidavit was a routine manner and no explanation was given as to why or how the two contractors were appointed and why ₹6 lakh was allocated for installation of CCTV system footage in each police station while the systems could be installed for ₹35,000.

“The affidavit filed pursuant to our order is devoid of the relevant particulars and completely unsatisfactory,” observed the bench in its order.

“An action has been taken after court passes an order, are we supposed to spoon-feed them, are we supposed to run the administration? Whatever we have stated has been reproduced in the paripatrak,” said the bench.

It added that though the common man visited the police station assuming that the SC orders were being complied with, the approach by the state was against the interest of the general public.

The court then asked the Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to explain the factual scenario and show as to how the orders of various courts from time to time were being taken seriously, adding that if the AG was unable to appear before it, the HC would be constrained to call the CS.

