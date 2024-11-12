Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bombay HC upholds election nomination rules, rejects plea for ballot reinstatement

ByKaruna Nidhi
Nov 12, 2024 08:50 AM IST

In their dismissal of the petition, the justices emphasised the importance of strict adherence to election procedures for maintaining electoral integrity

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the rejection of a nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, reaffirming the judiciary's limited scope for intervention in ongoing electoral processes.

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the rejection of a nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections(HT_PRINT)
The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the rejection of a nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections(HT_PRINT)

The petitioner, Aashish Kishor Gadkari, had sought the court's intervention after his nomination for the Chembur Constituency was rejected on procedural grounds. The returning officer had cited significant omissions in Gadkari's nomination form, including the absence of the proposer's signature and the required oath, though the proposer's name had been mentioned.

Gadkari's counsel appealed to the court under Article 226 of the Constitution, which empowers High Courts to issue writs, requesting reconsideration of his nomination. They argued that the election date's distance allowed time for corrections without causing harm to the process.

The Election Commission's legal representatives countered by citing Article 329 of the Constitution, which restricts judicial intervention in ongoing electoral processes. They maintained that election disputes should be addressed through election petitions after the polls, warning that accommodating Gadkari's request could disrupt the election timeline and affect other candidates with finalised nominations.

The division bench, led by Justices Arif S Doctor and Somasekhar Sundaresan, upheld the constitutional principle limiting judicial intervention during elections. While acknowledging that courts may intervene before or after elections, they emphasised that such intervention during the electoral process is restricted to exceptional cases that aid rather than disrupt the process.

The court determined that Gadkari's errors were fundamental, rendering his nomination incomplete and beyond rectification at this stage. In their dismissal of the petition, the justices emphasised the importance of strict adherence to election procedures for maintaining electoral integrity and timelines, noting that Gadkari could pursue legal remedies after the election.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //