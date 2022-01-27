Bombay High Court-appointed panel refuses to accept CIDCO contention that Panje is not wetland

In a major boost to the environmentalists fighting to save the 289-hectare Panje wetland and biodiversity, the Bombay High Court-appointed Wetlands Committee has refused to accept CIDCO’s contention that the inter-tidal zone is not a wetland.

Regarding the NRI and TS Chanakya wetlands in Nerul, the committee referred the issue of violations and choking of the inter-tidal water flow to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

At the committee meeting on Tuesday, CIDCO had maintained that Panje is not a wetland and suggested closing complaints about landfill and violations, but panel member, Stalin D, strongly objected and said the city planner cannot sit in judgement on complaints against it.

“There is an expert opinion from the then Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) and the MCZMA stating that Panje falls under CRZ 1 and that it has to be conserved,” Stalin said. There is also ample evidence that Panje is a wetland and the property must be protected, he said and offered to present all evidence.

The Wetlands Committee then decided not to close the series of complaints pending on violations at Panje and await expert opinion.

Welcoming the “positive development,” NatConnect Foundation director, BN Kumar, said that Panje has all the characteristics of a wetland as defined by the Ramsar Convention. It is also an inter-tidal zone and CIDCO cannot play with it.

NatConnect also recalled that the environment sub-committee report on the status of Panje is still awaited for over a year. The then Mangrove and Wetlands Committee’s head, Annasaheb Misal, called for the report in December 2020.

Nandakumar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan, said the BNHS and several experts are keen to conserve Panje.

The MCZMA has said in its affidavit to Bombay High Court that Panje is CRZ 1 area, while the Environment Minister had stalled fresh constructions there.

Pawar said, “It has not been notified so far. It doesn’t mean that it’s not a wetland. It’s basically a failure on the part of our system and the concerned authorities responsible for this. In fact, this is the only highly bio-diverse, surviving wetlands left in the entire Navi Mumbai.”

Konkan Divisional Commissioner, Vilas Patil, who is the de facto head of both the High Court-appointed committees, also took a strong objection to the procrastination by the respective district committees in resolving complaints of environmental violations and directed them to file their reports.

CIDCO refused to comment on the development stating that it is always committed to conserving the environment.