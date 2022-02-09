Bombay high court commutes death sentence of murder convict

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Tuesday commuted to life imprisonment the death sentence that was handed down to a 24-year-old Bhiwandi resident for killing a four-year-old girl in April 2018 after her father slapped the convict for failing to clear his dues of ₹1,500.

“The case of the appellant does not fall into the category of the rarest of rare cases,” said a division bench of justice Sadhana Jadhav and justice Prithviraj Chavan. It added that Mohammed Aaded Mohammed Ajmir Shaikh, a power loom worker, was not a hardened criminal and hoped he could be reformed, rehabilitated and reintegrated into society.

“The accused is a young man. At the time of commission of the offence, he was hardly 20,” the bench said. It added that personal vendetta overpowered him.

The girl went missing in April 2018 and her partially decomposed body was found three days later with a head injury. Her hands and right leg were hacked.

Shaikh, who was arrested from his native place in Bihar, was in March 2019 convicted of raping and killing the girl and sentenced to death. The high court concluded there was no cogent evidence on record to support the charge of rape. It upheld his conviction for the murder, primarily on the basis of his “extrajudicial” confession to his roommate.

The bench rejected the argument advanced on behalf of the convict that “extra-judicial” confession is weak evidence and it cannot be the basis of conviction.

“An arithmetical exactitude cannot be read into an extra-judicial confession. All that needs to be seen is that it was not induced by threat or coercion or any compulsion to divulge the commission of an offence,” the bench said.