Bombay Natural History Society to radio-tag flamingoes in Mumbai for the first time

Mumbai: The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) is preparing to tag 10 flamingoes from Thane Creek with radio collars this January. This is being done in order to study the impact on avian biodiversity due to the construction of the Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). This is said to be the first-ever radio-telemetry study of the migratory birds by them.

Researchers confirmed that pending permissions from the union telecom ministry, which were expected several months ago, were recently obtained.

Dr Mrugank Prabhu, a lead researcher on the project shared, “We will be tagging around nine to 10 flamingoes with radio collars, sometime next month. It has been delayed by at least a year.

This is the first time we are carrying out such a study in Mumbai, so we’ll start by experimenting on a small number of birds first to see what kind of data we get.”

Researchers highlighted three broad aims of their ongoing study. First, they are trying to assess the true extent of the creek’s flamingo population, with recent estimates putting it between 100,000 to 150,000 annually. The second is to assess the availability and distribution of food in the creek’s intertidal mudflats. The third is to uncover the birds’ migratory routes.

A total of 39 birds in the creek have already been tagged with aluminium rings bearing unique ID numbers. Two birds tagged in Mumbai have been tracked from Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan in the last two years.

Dr Prabhu further informed that it would be interesting to map the routes of the birds arriving at Thane Creek. “Birds are also coming in smaller numbers from places like Israel, parts of Africa, Kazakhstan and Iran. It will be very interesting to map the route that the birds are taking to reach Thane Creek. Where do they stop? How long does it take them to get here? How long do they stay here? We will be able to answer these questions better through real-time geo-tagged information,” Prabhu added. The program may later be extended to include a larger number of flamingos and other water birds that live in and around Thane Creek.

BNHS’ study, which commenced in 2017, will conclude in 2027. It is significant because there has so far been a paucity of studies carried out on flamingoes and the ecology of Thane Creek. The ongoing research will form the basis for a conservation plan for avian biodiversity in the region, which was one of the conditions put forth by the Union environment ministry, without which the MTHL would have been denied the mandatory environmental clearance (EC) needed for work to take off.

Environmentalists’ main objection to the MTHL has been its direct passage through the Sewri-Mahul mudflats, which provide a habitat for as much as 15% of the near-threatened lesser flamingo (Phoeniconaias minor) in South Asia. In its preliminary assessment, the BNHS recommended that this section be re-routed, but the suggestion was not accepted by the state government.

