Boy killed by car at Dombivli playground was to celebrate his birthday that evening

The 14-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car at Savlaram Krida Sankul in Dombivli on Friday evening, was meeting his friends as it was his birthday on the ill-fated day. His parents, who were decorating the house for his birthday party, were inconsolable.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation officials claimed that inquiry would be initiated in the matter as to how driving was permitted on this playground.

The deceased, Prashant Mishra, was hit by a 25-year-old, Jayant Nerlekar, who drove the car over Prashant’s face and neck. He was with one of his friends and waiting for some more to invite them to his birthday party.

An officer from Manpada police station said, “Nerlekar was allegedly learning to drive on the ground and hit two teenagers – Prashant and his friend. Prashant did not see the car approaching and therefore couldn’t move while his friend, who was seated next to him, suffered some injuries.”

Prashant’s father, Dilip Mishra, 39, is still in shock and seeking justice for his son. “We had planned to celebrate his birthday in the evening and he wanted to meet his friends before that. How can anyone drive so rashly? If he does not know how to drive, he should not be allowed in public places. Why was there no watchman to stop him? The police might have arrested the culprit but I have lost my son, whom we cannot bring back.”

Prashant’s cousin, Prince, 26, said that there are many who learn to drive on the ground since the lockdown which is a risk. “We have been playing on this ground since childhood but recently, due to the lockdown, people come here to learn to drive. The accused took my brother to the hospital, but there are many senior citizens and children on this ground and this needs to be addressed.”

Deputy commissioner of KDMC, Pallavi Bhagwat, termed it as an unfortunate incident. “Only parking is allowed near the ground. Riding a bike or driving a car is not allowed. We have initiated an inquiry into the matter. We will soon take action against the persons responsible and issue strict guidelines.”