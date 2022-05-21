Boy killed by car at Dombivli playground was to celebrate his birthday that evening
The 14-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car at Savlaram Krida Sankul in Dombivli on Friday evening, was meeting his friends as it was his birthday on the ill-fated day. His parents, who were decorating the house for his birthday party, were inconsolable.
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation officials claimed that inquiry would be initiated in the matter as to how driving was permitted on this playground.
The deceased, Prashant Mishra, was hit by a 25-year-old, Jayant Nerlekar, who drove the car over Prashant’s face and neck. He was with one of his friends and waiting for some more to invite them to his birthday party.
An officer from Manpada police station said, “Nerlekar was allegedly learning to drive on the ground and hit two teenagers – Prashant and his friend. Prashant did not see the car approaching and therefore couldn’t move while his friend, who was seated next to him, suffered some injuries.”
Prashant’s father, Dilip Mishra, 39, is still in shock and seeking justice for his son. “We had planned to celebrate his birthday in the evening and he wanted to meet his friends before that. How can anyone drive so rashly? If he does not know how to drive, he should not be allowed in public places. Why was there no watchman to stop him? The police might have arrested the culprit but I have lost my son, whom we cannot bring back.”
Prashant’s cousin, Prince, 26, said that there are many who learn to drive on the ground since the lockdown which is a risk. “We have been playing on this ground since childhood but recently, due to the lockdown, people come here to learn to drive. The accused took my brother to the hospital, but there are many senior citizens and children on this ground and this needs to be addressed.”
Deputy commissioner of KDMC, Pallavi Bhagwat, termed it as an unfortunate incident. “Only parking is allowed near the ground. Riding a bike or driving a car is not allowed. We have initiated an inquiry into the matter. We will soon take action against the persons responsible and issue strict guidelines.”
-
Agra bride-groom fire gunshots in unusual wedding custom, face police probe
In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a new bride visiting her in-laws' house for the first time after the marriage, was seen firing a gun in the air under apparent instruction from a man believed to be the groom; he took out a pistol and put in her hand before they entered the house. A video of the incident went viral on social media and drew the attention of the police.
-
Karnataka reserves 33% quota for women in outsourced govt jobs
In a significant move, the Karnataka government has reserved 33 per cent for outsourced women employees in all the departments. Chief Secretary P Ravikumar issued a circular in this regard on Friday. At present, out of 7.2 lakh sanctioned posts in Karnataka with 4.6 lakh employees, there are 1.5 lakh outsourced staff. So now, at 50,000 posts will be reserved for women employees.
-
CM Bommai consults BJP leadership on RS, Legislative Council polls
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who paid a sudden visit to Delhi sparking off speculation in political circles, on Saturday said there was no discussion with the BJP's central leadership on Cabinet rejig or expansion. The consultations during his visit revolved around the upcoming polls for Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council. On Union Home Minister Amit Shah direction, Bommai met the BJP national general secretary and party's Karnataka in charge Arun Singh and had a detailed discussion with him.
-
FIR against dancer Vaishnavi Patil, two others for shooting Lavani video inside Lal Mahal
The Faraskhana police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against dancer and artiste Vaishnavi Patil and two others for performing Lavani (Marathi folk dance) inside the premises of the historic Lal Mahal. Santosh Sonawane (37), who works as a security guard at Lal Mahal, has lodged a case stating that the incident took place on April 16. The complaint states that despite being stopped the accused went inside and shot the dance video.
-
DU professor Ratan Lal, arrested over Gyanvapi Mosque post, gets bail
A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Delhi University professor Ratan Lal, who arrested on Friday over a social media post allegedly intended to outrage religious beliefs after the alleged discovery of 'Shivling' inside Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi, on furnishing a bond of ₹50,000 and surety on like amount.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics