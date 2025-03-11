British-era RTO makes way for shiny new office, automated test tracks

MUMBAI: Maharashtra’s first Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Tardeo, spread over six acres, is being flattened to make way for a modern building, with Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR) first automated test tracks for applicants of four- and two-wheelers. Mumbai, India – 10, Mar 2025: Old trees and British era barracks has been demolished for redeveloping Tradeo RTO, at Mumbai Central, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The British built the barracks here to house stabled horses in the late 1850s for the police force as well as those used for racing at the race course in Mumbai Central, which was shifted to Mahalaxmi in the early 1880s.

The building was transferred to the RTO in 1940, by which time horses were not used for policing and a majority were replaced by motor vehicles.

The Tardeo RTO, where MH-01 vehicles are registered, is one of the oldest RTO offices in India. Work on its redevelopment began 10-15 days ago. When this reporter visited the spot on Monday the entrance gate was found shut, while the right side of the barracks were demolished and old wooden cupboards chopped into smaller logs lying in the corner. A closer look at the demolished walls revealed fine architectural details.

The new building along with the test tracks will be constructed over the next two to three years in a phased manner. Meanwhile, tests will continue at the centre of the ground.

“The new building will also have multi-level parking, apart from automated test tracks for four- and two-wheelers,” said an official from the transport department.

Five different kinds of tracks will be built here for light motor vehicles – they include a gradient track, 8-shaped bend track, 5-point turn track, H-shaped track, zig-zag track and a separate track for two-wheelers.

Sources in the RTO said once the demolition of the portion that housed the barracks is complete, construction of an office building and vehicle inspection units will begin. The existing barracks on the other side, will be flattened once work on one end is complete.

Around 20 trees marked

There are around 60-70 trees in the premises, of which at least 15-20 have been marked for chopping, two of them Banyan trees. Residents of the vicinity said there are many other Banyan trees here, which have been standing here well before it became an RTO office. They form a natural fence around the RTO, an officer told HT.

“Although we have put numbers on these trees, we will chop them only if it is necessary. The trees on an entire portion of this RTO will remain as it is,” said an RTO officer on condition of anonymity. A few partially chopped trees were visible.

At present, there is a 250-meter-long test track for four-wheeler drivers. This reporter saw taxis drivers queued up along the broken-down offices, to recalibrate their meters. Thousands visit the RTO daily, but it is forced to conduct vehicle fitness tests and driving tests in a limited space.