Brothers arrested for sexually abusing minor

Navi Mumbai: Two brothers, who kidnapped and sexually abused a 17- year-old mentally-challenged girl in a car, have been arrested by the Rabale MIDC police. The victim, was known to the elder brother, among the accused, as she used to often visit his house to play with a young boy there.

The investigating team of Rabale MIDC police station solved the case within 24 hours and arrested the accused. The brothers have been identified as Santosh Chamai Paasi (46), a resident of Digha, and Akhilesh Chamai Paasi (41), a resident of Sewri.

The accused have been arrested under the sections of IPC for kidnapping and sexual abused along with the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Kiran Patil, assistant police inspector of Rabale MIDC police station, said, “The accused knew that the victim likes chocolates and other snacks. Santosh, who used to often visit Akhilesh, had also seen her several times. On January 25, at around 8.15 pm, the victim was lured into the car by the accused with the promise of buying her food.

“She went with them and after sometime, Akhilesh sexually abused her while Santosh got down from the car. The victim cried for help and frightened, the accused drove her back to the same area from where she was picked up, they dropped her off and left.”

The girl reached home only by 10.30 pm by then her parents, who were looking for her, had reached police station to register a missing person’s complaint. The neighbours called the parents and informed that their daughter had reached home.

“We had found CCTV footage of the accused and with the help of the same, our team traced and nabbed the accused within 24 hours,” senior police inspector Sudhir Patil said. “The victim used sign language to communicate with us and we were not able to understand the details about the accused that she was trying to convey. However, we managed to trace the accused with the help of technical evidence. The accused are in police custody till January 31,” Patil said.