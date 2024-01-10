BSc statistics students face unexpected low scores, demand re-evaluation

Mumbai: Students of BSc Statistics semester five after getting unexpectedly low scores ranging between 40-50 marks in each subject, allegedly owing to a technical error in the examination software, wrote a letter to the University of Mumbai’s examination department demanding a re-evaluation of their answer sheets. HT Image

This anomaly stands in stark contrast to their performance in the first and second years, where many students achieved scores exceeding 80 and 90 marks.

Expressing their concerns, 35 students from DG Ruparel College, Matunga, in their letter, articulated their doubts about the accuracy of the marking system employed during the October 2023 semester five examinations.

This concern is significant as about 60 students are pursuing a BSc Statistics degree at MU.

The letter said, “After careful review, we believe that there may be miscalculations in the marking system of our papers conducted in October 2023. We have noticed inconsistencies in the grading of our papers, and we are seeking your support in getting the photocopies and reassessing of our answer scripts.”

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, students are requesting MU to address their concerns promptly and initiate necessary steps for a comprehensive review of the grading process. A teacher from the statistics department revealed they had communicated the issue to MU on December 13.

Faced with the lack of resolution, students have escalated the matter by seeking the intervention of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. On Tuesday, Pradeep Sawant, Rajan Kolambkar, and Milind Chavan, members of Yuva Sena (UBT) and former senate members, held a meeting with Prasad Karande, the director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation at MU, alongside affected students and teachers. They congratulated MU for the timely result declaration but emphasized the imperative of ensuring accuracy, demanding a re-evaluation of all BSc Statistics answer sheets.

A university official said, “Upon receiving the email from teachers on December 13, we promptly addressed and rectified the error. Following the receipt of the recent complaint letter on Tuesday, we will thoroughly re-evaluate the technical aspects mentioned by the students and provide a timely response.”