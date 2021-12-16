B-town outbreak: Over 30 close contacts test negative

Mumbai Around 30 samples, that were collected as part of the contact tracing drive that started after Seema Khan tested positive, have tested negative on Thursday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

The BMC had on Wednesday said that around 108 samples tested negative from the four buildings of Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan and results of 30 were pending. However, on Thursday, all these samples too tested negative.

A BMC official said, “A total of 145 people were traced out of the contact tracing exercise and around 138 people tested positive and few contacts like Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora etc were positive along with Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. While the status of around three samples is not known yet.”

On Wednesday, the BMC had said that they have sealed the sixth floor of Hiralaya Building in Juhu, where Maheep Kapoor - wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor resides with her husband and children. Further, the buildings of Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Seema Khan were unsealed considering over 108 people from these buildings had tested negative.

The BMC had said that all the Bollywood personalities had attended a dinner at Johar’s Bandra residence on December 8. The officials labelled the gathering to be the likely source of the contraction of the virus.

According to BMC officials, they have appealed to all close contacts to closely monitor their symptoms and ensure that they get tested if any symptoms show.

Meanwhile, the BMC on Wednesday also maintained that amid the outbreak of the Omicron variant, citizens should avoid going to huge gatherings and parties owing to Christmas and New Year’s Eve is nearby.

Suresh Kakani Additional Municipal Commissioner of the BMC had on Wednesday said, “We have not issued any fresh guidelines but restaurants, bars and nightclubs will have to maintain 50% occupancy and can remain open till 12.30 am for now. Additionally, the state government is preparing guidelines for Christmas and New year’s Eve. We will follow the suit once these guidelines are out.”