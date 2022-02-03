Budget 2022: Infrastructure, health focus in BMC’s 46k cr budget

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, on Thursday presented a budget of ₹45,949.21 crore for 2022-23, 17% more than its budget for 2021-22. It proposes no new taxes in an election year, and focuses on upgrading the city’s infrastructure and healthcare system. The Shiv Sena-majority civic body – scheduled to go to the polls in two months – formalised the waiver of property tax for over 1.6 million citizens residing in flats smaller 500 sq ft, adding a ₹462 crore annual fiscal burden.

The budget allocates ₹6,933 crore (or 15% of the outlay) to strengthening the healthcare system, a 12% increase from last year. In a new programme, BMC said it will create 100 health centres across the city – a move inspired by Delhi government’s mohalla clinics – and 200 Shiv Yog Kendras to promote mental and physical wellbeing through yoga.

The big-ticket allocation remains infrastructure, with ₹22,646.73 crore – an increase of 20.78% from last year – earmarked for the completion of ongoing projects such as the coastal road ( ₹3200 crore). Roads ( ₹2869 crore) and bridges ( ₹2897 crore) are the other major outlays. The city’s first desalination plant to convert sea water into potable water will get ₹200 crore, while the Goregaon Mulund Link Road gets a ₹1300 crore boost.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal who presented the budget to the BMC standing committee said, “This year we are determined for infrastructure projects to take off… BMC’s focus is also on health and education infrastructure.”

Close to 49% of the budget outlay is capital expenditure.

Money from the capital outlay will also fund projects such as reconstruction, demolition and repairs of 212 bridges, four new flyovers, upgrade of 15 hospitals, construction of sewage treatment plants, a hydro-solar power project on the Middle Vaitarna dam, rejuvenation of the Mithi, Dahisar, Poisar, and Walbhat rivers, and an upgrade of Deonar abattoir.

The BMC will also create a special climate-change cell to tackle pollution and climate change issues, along with a focus on carbon neutrality. For this, the budget has made a token allocation of ₹1 crore. The civic body said it plans to “achieve net zero emission in the near future”.

Chahal said, “BMC has a dedicated climate action plan cell… thus making me confident that we will achieve net zero in the near future.”

The opposition in the BMC questioned the administration over unfulfilled promises made in the past budgets and maintained that the budget is inflated. Ravi Raja, Congress Corporator and Leader of opposition said, “The budget has shown only big dreams and its focus on the coastal road is undermining other projects. What about the proposals in the budget last year and the years before that? They should first fulfil them rather than proposing new concepts.”

Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party (SP) councillor and MLA said, “The budget is inflated and will widen the rich-poor divide. BMC’s priorities are not correct and will promote corruption. Last year’s promises have not been fulfilled yet.”

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (of Shiv Sena) said the budget is development-oriented. Pednekar said, “Even though Mumbai provides the highest revenue to the Centre, the city has no mention in the Union budget. The BMC has made the right allocations.”

The budget proposes measures to improve the city’s quality of living by of shortlisting urban space designers to study and redesign roads, footpaths and community spaces. It proposes electric vehicle charging stations at 100 locations, a new mini pumping station in Chunnabhatti to avoid flooding, and construction of three flood water tanks in the city.

In addition, ₹36 crore will be spent on beautification of footpaths and space below flyovers, construction of new traffic islands, and promoting street food hubs across the city using food trucks.

This is the fourth budget since the announcement of the city’s development plan 2034 (DP 2034) in May 2018. In order to implement some of the DP 2034 proposals, BMC has allocated ₹5,624 crore to develop toilets, parking lots, municipal dispensaries and schools.

BMC said it will also set up 100 health centres and 200 Shiv Yog Kendras, and construct a multispeciality hospital in Bhandup and upgrade dispensaries and maternity homes. All of this will cost ₹400 crore.

Chahal said: “The second wave of Covid-19 that started in March 2021 was devastating and had severe consequences on the economy. With timely steps taken, BMC ramped up health infrastructure. BMC with all efforts has successfully controlled the pandemic in Mumbai and has become a role model worldwide.”