Budget has dashed hopes of salaried class, common man: Uddhav

MVA partners complain of stepmotherly treatment to Maharashtra when it comes to allocation; Fadnavis calls it a futuristic and inclusive budget

The three ruling parties in Maharashtra have termed the Union Budget disappointing, saying there is no substantial allocation for the state, or for the ongoing major projects. The state government was expecting a three-year extension to the period of compensation against losses due to the GST, sharing of the additional excise duty and cess on petrol and diesel, and allocation for the irrigation and infrastructure projects.

In its wish list of eight demands from the budget, the state had sought that the five-year period of GST compensation for the losses incurred be extended by at least three years in the wake of dropped collection during the pandemic. It had demanded sharing of the additional excise duty and infrastructure cess collected by the Centre on petrol and diesel with the state government. The Centre had collected ₹46,462 crore in 2020-21 from such levy in Maharashtra. The state had sought a major share of the collection from the levy on fuel. The state had also demanded continuation of the Prime Minister Krishi Sanjivani Yojana funding the irrigation projects beyond 2021.

The budget, however, has the mention of the Maharashtra government’s demand of doubling the allocation under the special assistance scheme for capital expenditure by extending it for three years. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to continue the scheme with the increased provision of ₹1 lakh crore of interest-free loans to states.

The budget has decided to push five river-linking projects, two of which will directly benefit parts of Maharashtra. The Damanganga-Pinjal and the Par-Tapi-Narmada are part of the Centre’s ₹44,605-crore project. The Damanganga-Pinjal envisages transfer of surplus water in the Damanganga basin to Mumbai via the Pinjal in the Vaitarana basin. The surplus water from the reservoirs will be emptied in the Tansa reservoir for the drinking water supply to Mumbai.

“Besides this, there is no major allocation for the irrigation projects. Maharashtra is one of the states with the highest number of incomplete irrigation projects. Any direct allocation would have helped the state. The announcement of a push to organic farming and subsidies to the oilseeds will definitely help the farmers, but we were expecting tweaking of NDRF norms for compensation in case of calamities and revision of the crop insurance scheme,” an official from the agriculture department said.

The decision to impose an additional differential excise duty of ₹2 per litre on unblended petrol and diesel from October 1 will encourage the blending of ethanol into motor fuels and work in the interests of sugar mills and sugarcane farmers in Maharashtra, industry stakeholders said.

“The move will push blending by oil marketing companies [OMCs] and may also translate into better rates for ethanol and molasses for sugar factories and distilleries,” an official from the Maharashtra State Co-operative Sugar Factories Federation said. OMCs purchase ethanol produced from sugarcane juice or B-heavy and C-heavy molasses, which is left over after sugar is manufactured.

The Ministry of Petroleum is aiming to ensure 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by 2025. Maharashtra has 137 distilleries which produce ethanol or molasses, comprising 72 in the cooperative sector, 46 in the private sector, and 19 standalone units. Put together, they have a capacity to distil 224.06 crore litres. In another two years, this capacity is expected to rise to 310 crore liters as the existing units get upgraded and seven new units come online. However, an official from the federation said it was necessary for OMCs and distilleries to add to their storage capacity as well.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has slammed the Central government for having not addressed the distress among people because of the pandemic.

“The common man is perturbed by the rising joblessness, inflation, and declining incomes. The pandemic has created challenges for the micro, small and medium enterprises. The incomes of people are declining as is the investment in the private sector. In such a situation, it was expected that the Union Budget would provide firm answers. However, the simmering uneasiness in the minds of the people does not seem to have reached the Union government. Hence, this budget dashes the hopes of the salaried class and the common man,” he said. He also questioned the Centre on its promise to double the incomes of farmers and provide housing to all by 2022 and ensure a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

Deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar said the Central government continued with the tradition of stepmotherly treatment to Maharashtra. “Of the Centre’s GST collection of ₹2.20 lakh crore in the current fiscal, ₹48,000 crore was from Maharashtra. The state received only ₹5,500 crore towards devolution of taxes. All party parliamentarians from Maharashtra should need to meet the Union finance minister with a request to do away with the bias towards the state,” he said.

Leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “It is literary an Atmanirbhar Bharat Ka Budget which will play a significant role in shaping the country to become self-reliant and stronger. It has the provision of ₹2.37 lakh crore for the minimum support price [MSP], including assurance of the purchase of one lakh metric tonnes of paddy. The cooperative sector has been given a boost by enabling it to compete with the private sector by reducing taxes from 18.5% to 15% and surcharge to 7% from 12%.”

“It’s an extremely progressive, futuristic and inclusive budget. There is not a single sector or a geographical region left uncovered for in the budget,” he added.

Nana Patole, president, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, said the budget did not hold any promise for farmers, working class, the common man, and the youth. It rained tax concessions on the corporate sector, while disappointing honest tax payers by not revising the income tax slabs.

“The Modi government has followed its usual tactics by flaunting huge numbers... The common people have not been given anything except these rosy dreams. This budget has been tabled with an eye on the elections,” said revenue minister and senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat.

The budget is illusionary and will push the common man to poverty and not the Amrut Kaal, as touted by the finance minister. “It has disappointed farmers as the promise of doubling their income has disappeared into thin air. The allocation for agriculture has dropped to 3.84% from 4.26% last year. The Modi government has shown that it does care a damn for the farmers even after the historical protest by the cultivators,” social activist Ulka Mahajan said.

Ajit Nawale of the All India Kisan Sabha said, “We welcome the announcement of a push to production of oilseeds, funding for irrigation and linking of rivers, but what about the promise of MSP to the agriculture produce. The Central policies have left farmers in distress. Farmers have not been able to recover their input cost, leave alone the fulfilment of the promise of assured income one and half times of the cost.”