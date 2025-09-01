Builder arrested for creating fake permits, defrauding people of crores

Mumbai: The director of Ostwal Builders Pvt. Ltd, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly defrauding several people by selling them flats with fake construction permits. The police are investigating the details of the buildings constructed by the accused, the number of people he has defrauded, as well as the total amount he has illegally obtained. (Representational Image)

According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police, the accused builder, Umraosingh Ostwal, allegedly created fake revised construction permits and maps of the Ostwal Paradise Building No.6 in the Nayanagar area in Mira Road. The police said that Ostwal passed the revised documents as genuine, illegally constructed additional floors beyond the sanctioned limit, and sold those, defrauding flat owners of crores.

Based on the flat owner’s complaints, on May 16 the Nayanagar police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigations revealed the role of Ostwal in altering the documents and permissions, the police said, but when officers went to arrest him, the accused had fled.

Police inspector Sushilkumar Shinde then tracked Ostwal down and handed him over to the EOW for further investigations. The accused was then produced before the court where he was remanded to police custody.

An EOW officer said, “Upon checking the past history of the accused, it was revealed that a total of 13 cases were registered against him at Navghar, Mira Road, Nayanagar, and Kashimira police stations. The EOW is now looking into others who could have been involved in the crime.

The police are investigating the details of the buildings constructed by the accused, the number of people he has defrauded, as well as the total amount he has illegally obtained. Meanwhile, the residents too plan to approach the court.