Builder Sanjay Chhabria booked for cheating Yes Bank of close to ₹122 crore
Police have booked builder Sanjay Chhabria for allegedly duping Yes Bank of nearly ₹122 crore.
Chhabria, a director of Radius Estate and Developers Private Limited and Raghuleela Builders Private Limited, was arrested last month by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL)-Yes Bank fraud case.
He is accused of taking a term loan and an overdraft facility from Yes Bank and defaulting on repayment. The bank’s internal inquiry revealed that he allegedly diverted funds and utilised them for purposes other than what they were availed of for.
On behalf of Yes Bank, its senior executive Ganesh Warang filed two complaints at Dadar police station and the FIRs were registered on May 18. The cases were later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which is already investigating multiple fraud cases on the complaints of the bank.
According to the police, the first case pertains to embezzlement of funds taken through an overdraft facility and causing a loss of ₹30.39 crore to Yes Bank. Besides Chhabria, three other directors of Radius Estate and Developers are named as accused in the case. EOW officials said the directors concealed the actual financial information of the real estate company and availed of the overdraft facility.
The second case is related to a term loan of ₹91.83 crore taken by Raghuleela Builders, again by keeping Yes Bank in the dark about the company’s real financial situation. The case is registered against Chhabria and his wife Ritu.
The alleged frauds took place between 2014 and 2020, EOW sources said.
The CBI has been probing Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and DHFL for allegedly causing a huge loss to the bank. As per the agency, Kapoor had received kickbacks of ₹650 crore in lieu of investments of ₹3,700 crore by the bank in DHFL. Besides, Yes Bank had given an additional loan of ₹750 crore to a firm also controlled by DHFL promoters Dheeraj Wadhawan and his brother Kapil Wadhwan.
Shashikant Limaye, technical advisor of Maha-Metro passes away
Technical advisor of Maha Metro, PUNE Shashikant D Limaye passed away on Thursday night. Limaye was largely responsible for modifying the alignment of Corridor 1 (PCMC -Swargarte, 17.5 km) and corridor 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi, 15.7 km) to suit the needs of the citizens and accomplish the effective multi-modal integration and minimise the acquisition of private land and hutments. Limaye was a gold medallist alumnus of COEP. He did his master's from IIT Bombay.
Ludhiana | Fraudster posing as DC tries to dupe LIT staffers
A person impersonating as deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik tried to dupe two Ludhiana Improvement Trust staffers by sending them links on WhatsApp and asking them to click on them. They brought the matter to the knowledge of the DC, who lodged a complaint with police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Thursday. According to the staffers, Malik claimed to be the DC over messages and said that the links were for an Amazon Gift Card.
Nawab Malik, Haseena Parkar held several meetings with Goawala Compound owner’s brother: ED
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik along with gangster Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar and her bodyguard Salim Patel held several meetings with the brother of the owner to usurp Goawala Compound in Kurla, the Enforcement Directorate has claimed in its chargesheet against the Nationalist Congress Party leader. It was filed before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on April 21.
PMC seals 221 kiosks in Tulsibaug over non-payment of license fee
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation authorities have sealed 221 kiosks operating on the footpaths in Tulsibaug during a drive for the pending recovery of license fees worth ₹3 crore since 2018. PMC had sent a bill of ₹3 crore as pending arrears to the kiosk owners as per the revised rates approved by the general body in 2018.
Covid, Russia-Ukraine war have impacted economy but inflation in India less than rest of world: Rajnath Singh
PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party leader and union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the inflation in India is less as compared to the rest of the world. The inflation in USA is the highest in the last 40 years, Singh said. Singh was in Pune and addressed the BJP Pune unit's office-bearers and workers.
