Building permissions for MMRDA areas to go online from Feb 1

ByAteeq Shaikh
Feb 01, 2025 05:34 AM IST

MUMBAI: Starting February 1, permissions for building and construction in the areas under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will go online. It will also include slum rehabilitation ones meant for the Project Affected Persons (PAPs). Those individuals making endless rounds of the MMRDA will also be able to apply online to seek details related to the development plans and permissions.

The new system called as Online Development Permission System will go live for Bandra Kurla Complex, Oshiwara District Centre, Wadala Notified Area, CSMI Airport Notified Area and PAPs affected by MMRDA’s transportation and infrastructure projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

As of now, this system is in place only for two areas of the MMRDA - Kalyan Growth Centre and Bhiwandi Surrounding Notified Area. MMRDA is the Special Planning Authority of these areas, and all construction-related permissions must be sought from it.

According to a senior MMRDA official, this initiative is a significant leap towards a tech-driven, efficient and transparent urban development process.

“The Online Development Permission System is expected to streamline online submissions and approvals of building plans for a faster turnaround time. MMRDA seeks to enhance the ease of doing business and make urban development more accessible to the citizens,” Metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, Sanjay Mukherjee said.

As per the details available, the system has been extended to the slum rehabilitation projects as well, including the PAPs impacted by the several projects undertaken by the MMRDA.

