Bulli Bai case: Two arrested from Uttarakhand brought to Mumbai, remanded to police custody till Monday

Mumbai. The two Uttarakhand youths arrested in the Bulli Bai app case - Shweta Singh (18) and Mayank Rawat (20) were brought to Mumbai on transit remand. They were produced before a court on Friday at Bandra by the west region cyber police station officials.

Police sought their remand for custodial interrogation following which the court remanded the two in police custody till Monday. Earlier arrested accused Vishal Kumar Jha (21) is already in the police custody till Monday. Police sources said that the trio would be confronted in custody.

Bulli Bai app was uploaded on open-source host platform GitHub on December 31, 2021. In this app, morphed images of more than 100 Muslim women were published in an attempt to “auction” them. Five Twitter handles were promoting the Bulli Bai app on Twitter and Jha, Singh and Rawat are suspected to be operating these handles.

Cyber police are checking if the main accused Niraj Bishnoi, arrested from Assam by the Delhi police Special Cell on Thursday, was giving them instructions or they were doing things on their own.

Police are also checking if the three accused were involved in the Sulli Deals matter that came to light in June 2021.

Bishnoi, suspected to be the mastermind of the entire matter, before his arrest, on Wednesday posted a comment on Maharashtra MoS Home Satej Patil’s tweet saying the accused arrested by Mumbai police are innocent.

Bishnoi used the twitter handle @giyu44 for posting the comment, which was created by him on January 3, 2022 with specific agenda to demean the arrest by Mumbai police and to throw open challenges to law enforcement agencies to nab him. In this attempt he had tried to show his identity from Nepal and subsequently, as proof posted notices and communications received from Github regarding the bullibai app investigation on one of the online news portals.

Bishnoi is also suspected to be linked to the Sulli deal. Mumbai police would also seek his custody in future as he is also an accused in the case.