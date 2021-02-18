Burglars steal ornaments worth 2.82 core from Mumbai jewellery shop, take CCTV footage

Unidentified thieves burgled a jewellery shop at Kalachowki and stolen over 5kg of gold and 9kg of silver ornaments worth ₹2.82 crore. The accused also took the DVR that was recording the CCTV footage to ensure that they could not be identified.

According to Kalachowki police, a morning walker on Monday spotted the partially-opened shutter of Mangal Jewellers in Ambewadi, Kalachowki and informed another passer-by, who happened to be a friend of the store owner.

“The owner rushed to the shop and discovered that burglars had broken the locks of the shutter and the internal iron door and had stolen all the jewellery,” said an officer from Kalachowki police station.

The thieves had also tried to break open the safe vault that contained more jewellery but were unable to do so.

“The accused also took away the DVR of the CCTV installed inside the shop, to make it difficult for police to identify them. The accused were smart and climbed on the electric pole opposite the shop and broke its bulb to ensure darkness around the shop so that they could not be spotted by anyone,” said Gokulsingh Patil, senior inspector of Kalachowki police station.

Police have registered a case under sections 380 (theft) and 457 (night housebreaking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are investigating the case.