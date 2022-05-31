Burglars steal valuables, pistol, live cartridges from retired cop’s house
Mumbai The police have launched a manhunt for thieves who broke into the house of a retired assistant commissioner of police in Kurla east and made away with gold ornaments worth ₹9 lakh, a pistol and five live cartridges.
Several police teams have been working and questioning criminals who have past records of burglary and robbery, but police are yet to get any clues.
“We are mostly worried about the pistol and live cartridges that should not be misused. Police are putting all their efforts to trace the criminal and recover the firearm,” said senior inspector Chandrashekhar Bhabal of the Nehru Nagar police station.
According to the police, the incident occurred between May 23 to May 29 when the retired police officer, Digambar Kale, 66, and his wife were residing at their daughter’s residence in Parel.
Kale lives in Kamgar Nagar area in Kurla (West). He bought his own pistol around a decade ago and retired from the force eight years ago. Kale’s wife was not well and her treatment was going on in a hospital at Parel and therefore both were staying at their daughter’s place to avoid travelling to Parel.
“They learnt about the incident when they came back to Kurla east on May 29 and found the door lock open and cash and gold ornaments missing,” said the officer.
CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity are being scrutinised to get a lead in the case. “The case has been registered against unknown persons and several people from the area were brought to the police station for questioning,” added Bhabal.
