By-elections for five legislative council seats on March 27

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2025 07:32 AM IST

The five vacant seats were held by Amsha Padvi (Shiv Sena), Rajesh Vitekar (NCP), and BJP leaders Pravin Datke, Gopichand Padalkar, and Ramesh Karad, all of whom resigned from the upper house after their election as MLAs

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced by-elections for five legislative council seats that fell vacant after their members were elected to the Legislative Assembly in November last year. The elections, in which MLAs will elect new MLCs, are scheduled for March 27.

The five vacant seats were held by Amsha Padvi (Shiv Sena), Rajesh Vitekar (NCP), and BJP leaders Pravin Datke, Gopichand Padalkar, and Ramesh Karad, all of whom resigned from the upper house after their election as MLAs.

The nomination deadline is March 17, while March 20 is the last date for withdrawal. Given the ruling alliance’s numerical strength in the lower house, it is expected to secure all five seats.

