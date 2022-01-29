Cab driver gets 6-month jail term for abusing passengers

Mumbai: A metropolitan magistrate court on Friday sentenced a 34-year-old OLA driver to six months rigorous imprisonment for hurling abuses at a man and his elderly parents and threatening to drop them mid-way in the dead of the night.

Metropolitan Magistrate S A R Sayed of the 63rd Court at Andheri convicted Yashwant Suranje, 34, a resident of Amrutnagar in Ghatkopar, under section 509 of IPC (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and sentenced him to six months imprisonment.

The court rejected his plea of releasing him on probation for good behaviour, observing that the victim did not know the accused.

“The driver’s manner and conduct with the informant and his parents were absolutely not justified. His misbehaviour and abusive behaviour caused great inconvenience, hardships and harassment to the complainant and his parents,” the court said, adding that “such kind of gesture and misconduct on part of a cab driver with passengers do not warrant any benefit under the provisions of Probation of Offender’s Act.”

According to the Sahar police, where the offence was registered, Sameer Sahani returned from Hong Kong with his aged parents on November 10, 2018. Around 2 am, they took a cab to reach their residence in Bandra.

After picking them up from the airport, Suranje got into an argument with the complainant when he was asked to switch on the air conditioner. The driver abused and threaten them, after which the complainant lodged a report with the Sahar police station.

The magistrate court accepted the testimony of the complainant’s agents. “There are no material contradictions and omissions in their evidence. They have categorically narrated entire evidence, specific abusive words and exact language in which those words were hurled by the accused against them.”

The accused took the stand that the complainant and his family were carrying huge bags and they refused to help him pick up the bags leading to an argument.

He claimed that the complainant told him that he was an advocate and went on to humiliate, threaten him. However, this claim was rebuffed by other ocular witnesses.

The court discarded the cab driver’s defence and convicted him. Suranje also prayed for a lenient view to be taken, as he has a family and his daughter was undergoing treatment for cancer.

The court, however, said that sentencing has a social goal and must send out a message to society and like-minded offenders.