Cabinet moves to curtail powers of governor in appointing V-C of universities

Mumbai: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the appointment of higher and technical education minister to the newly-created position of pro-chancellor of universities and changed the procedure for the appointment of vice-chancellors. Put together, these decisions will curtail the powers of the governor, who is the chancellor of all varsities in the state, and mark another flashpoint in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) ties with state governor BS Koshyari.

The state cabinet, which met under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, cleared an amendment to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, to create the position of the pro-chancellor. The rules for the appointment of vice-chancellors have also been changed. Earlier, a search committee appointed for the purpose would refer five names to the governor, who would shortlist one name. Now, this committee will suggest five names to the state government, which in turn, will send two names to the governor, further curtailing the governor’s powers.

Similarly, the state will suggest three names to the governor for the appointment of a pro vice-chancellor. These decisions have been taken in line with the recommendations of the committee under Dr Sukhdeo Thorat, former chairman of the University Grants Commission. This was set up to suggest measures for the streamlined implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020, and to raise the standard of education in the state.

“The pro-chancellor will hold charge of the administration of the universities and will streamline their working,” a minister explained. The cabinet also decided to form an equal opportunities panel in universities to draft policies and ensure equal opportunities for underprivileged groups like those from the reserved categories, weaker sections, transgenders and others.

While a Raj Bhavan spokesperson declined to comment, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar opposed the decision and called it an encroachment on the autonomy of universities. “We oppose this decision. It is an encroachment on the autonomy of universities. The original provisions were meant to keep them separate from the executive,” said Bhatkhalkar.

The meeting also decided to rationalise and streamline the stamp duty that is charged on instruments like mortgage by deposit of title deeds, and simple mortgage. “Earlier, we had modified the stamp duty on some articles. The duty on transactions like hypothecation, pawn and pledge, were charged at 0.1 per cent for transactions up to 5 lakh and 0.3 per cent for documents above a value of 5 lakh. But, there were documents which involved similar transactions like mortgage by deposit of title deed, further charge, simple mortgage deeds and crop loans, but were charged at diferent rates. They will now be charged stamp duty at 0.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively,” said a state government official.

The government has also capped the maximum ceiling of stamp duty to ₹20 lakh for individuals and ₹50 lakh in case of instruments related to mortgage executed to a consortium of banks. This is expected to boost the state government’s revenues by encouraging the banks to register these documents here instead of other states.

Thackeray and Pawar also approved the appointment of three agencies, namely, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL) to conduct recruitments to various government agencies. This comes after the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had to cancel its examination after a bid to leak the question paper.