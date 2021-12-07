Cabinet to discuss Omicron situation today

MUMBAI After reporting Omicron cases for three consecutive days, the state has not reported any new case of the ‘variant of concern’ on Tuesday. Maharashtra has a total of 10 Omicron cases in Mumbai, Pune and Dombivali.

The state cabinet meeting scheduled on Wednesday is expected to discuss the steps to be taken in the wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant after the state reported ten cases in the last three days. State health minister Rajesh Tope said that there would be no immediate restrictions in the state. “No restrictions are likely to be imposed immediately. We are watching the situation very closely and the decision about re-imposing the restrictions will be taken by consulting with the central government and task force members,” he said.

Tope said that schools should not have a problem in going ahead with their plans of reopening. The state cabinet is expected to discuss the reopening of schools as well.

The state reported 699 new cases of Covid-19 and 19 deaths, pushing the state tally of Covid-19 cases to 6,639,995 and the death toll to 141,194. Mumbai clocked 189 new cases and one death, taking the case tally to 764,175 and the mortality toll to 16,352.

In the last 24 hours, 99,010 tests were conducted in the state, resulting in a daily positivity rate of 0.70%. State officials said that they did not receive any Omicron-positive reports from the samples sent for testing.

Maharashtra on Monday detected two more cases of Omicron, taking the tally to 10. On Saturday, the first Omicron case was reported in Dombivali while seven more were added from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday.

Meanwhile, after Mumbai, Pune logged the second-highest number of cases at 171, while Thane reported 53 cases. The state has 6,445 active cases, including the highest number of cases namely 1,668 in Mumbai; 1,031 in Thane; and 356 in Ahmednagar.