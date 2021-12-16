Call centres, night vaccination centres to be set up in rural Thane

To ensure that the vaccination drive reaches more people across the district, call centres and night vaccination centres would be set up in the rural areas.

Thane district officials claimed that vaccinating as many as possible at the earliest could help curb the spread of the new variant. There are around 1.5 lakh people in the rural parts of the district who have not taken the second dose of vaccine.

Moreover, as of now, Thane district has only 83.44% with the first dose vaccination while 56.52% is fully vaccinated. Compared to the State vaccination figures, Thane district has the highest number of people who have not taken the first dose of vaccination.

“Our aim is to cater to all strata of people. Evening vaccination centres will be functional from 6pm to 9pm in Murbad and Shahpur primary health centres. In remote parts of the district, we shall make use of mobile vaccination facilities,” said Dr Bhausaheb Dangde, Chief Executive Officer, Thane Zilla Parishad.

In 65 villages within the Thane district, 100% vaccination has been achieved while there are plans to set up a special vaccination drive for pregnant women once a week.

On Thursday, Thane District Collector, Rajesh Narvekar, held a meeting with the district-level task force for Covid prevention. “We have asked primary health centres at the Taluka level to set up call centres that will focus on increasing the immunisation level in the district. These primary health centres will provide vaccination in the evening slot as well for the convenience of those who are working during the day. Moreover, children will be involved in creating awareness across villages regarding the importance of vaccination,” said Narvekar.

Every head of department of all government offices within the district has to ensure that all the staff are vaccinated. “As schools have reopened in the rural parts of the district, teachers should create awareness about immunisation and guide students to ensure their families are vaccinated. Efforts need to be taken at the taluka level to ensure increased participation in vaccination. Restrictions will be imposed for non-vaccinators. Hence, we suggest everyone to come forward as responsible citizens and get vaccinated,” added Narvekar.