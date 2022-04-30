Call us BMC not MCGM, says civic body

Mumbai The Mumbai civic body has issued a circular, asking its officers to address the country’s richest municipal corporation as BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and not Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), to avoid confusion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The general administration department of the BMC said that 16 years ago in 1996, Bombay became Mumbai and Greater Bombay was named BrihanMumbai. Hence, everyone should call it BMC instead of MCGM.

As per the circular issued on April 28 last week, the civic body has said that two names of the same organisation being used i.e. BMC and MCGM, which is bound to create confusion. Therefore, in a bid to maintain uniformity everywhere, officials should only use BMC.

The direction has been brought to the notice of all department heads, assistant municipal commissioners and staff.

The circular also stated that the change should reflect in every communication of the BMC like official documents, stationary or letters.

Milind Sawant, joint municipal commissioner of the BMC, confirmed that henceforth, everywhere it will be called BMC and not MCGM. “There was no uniformity and there were no legal documents for the name MCGM,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sawant said, “The change will now reflect everywhere, be it any sort of communication or even the website.”

With the change in name of Bombay to Mumbai, names of several organisations were to be changed. For example, Bombay Port Trust became Mumbai Port Trust.

Meanwhile, the circular stated, “Every place where the word MCGM has been used, the name change to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be done in the next 15 days.”