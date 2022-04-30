Call us BMC not MCGM, says civic body
Mumbai The Mumbai civic body has issued a circular, asking its officers to address the country’s richest municipal corporation as BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and not Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), to avoid confusion.
The general administration department of the BMC said that 16 years ago in 1996, Bombay became Mumbai and Greater Bombay was named BrihanMumbai. Hence, everyone should call it BMC instead of MCGM.
As per the circular issued on April 28 last week, the civic body has said that two names of the same organisation being used i.e. BMC and MCGM, which is bound to create confusion. Therefore, in a bid to maintain uniformity everywhere, officials should only use BMC.
The direction has been brought to the notice of all department heads, assistant municipal commissioners and staff.
The circular also stated that the change should reflect in every communication of the BMC like official documents, stationary or letters.
Milind Sawant, joint municipal commissioner of the BMC, confirmed that henceforth, everywhere it will be called BMC and not MCGM. “There was no uniformity and there were no legal documents for the name MCGM,” he added.
Sawant said, “The change will now reflect everywhere, be it any sort of communication or even the website.”
With the change in name of Bombay to Mumbai, names of several organisations were to be changed. For example, Bombay Port Trust became Mumbai Port Trust.
Meanwhile, the circular stated, “Every place where the word MCGM has been used, the name change to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be done in the next 15 days.”
-
MRVC to conduct flood vulnerability and mitigation assessment on CR and WR
In a bid to prevent flooding of the railway tracks during monsoon, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation will undertake a flood vulnerability and mitigation assessment for Central and Western Railway lines. Locations including Nala Sopara on the Western Railway and Vikhroli - Kanjurmarg railway section on the Central Railway have recently been identified as new flood-prone locations.
-
Teen held for killing 40-year-old former lover
The police on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old girl and apprehended two minor boys for killing a 40-year-old man with whom Jadhav had a relationship. Patil was identified as Sanjay Vasudev Patil, 40, a resident of Pathare building along Agarkarwadi road in Shikshak Colony, Chakan, according to the police. The arrested girl was identified as Neha Rohidas Jadhav, 19, a resident of Ambethan in Khed, Pune.
-
68-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Kondhwa
A 68-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed in a head-on collision with a tanker truck in Kondhwa on Friday afternoon. The tanker driver fled the spot without stopping to help him. The deceased man was identified as Rajendra Chandrakant Jadhav, 68, a resident of Vidyaniketan-Handewadi road in Kanade nagar area of Undri. The incident happened on the road in front of Clover Highland in the NIBM Road area of Kondhwa around noon on Friday.
-
Man killed in Pune while trying to help friend
A 21-year-old man was killed after Gaikwad accompanied his friend who wanted to confront his girlfriend over suspicion of another affair on Friday morning in Lokmanya nagar. One person has been arrested in the matter while six to seven others are on the run from the Pune Police. The deceased man was identified as Prasad alias a resident of Ganeshmala, 21, Ganesh Ravindra Gaikwad, according to the police.
-
Tripura indigenous bodies seek Roman script for Kokborok
Expressing gratitude for including Kokborok in Central Board of Secondary Education curriculum for secondary levels in Tripura, the Roman Script for Kokborok Choba (RSKC), a body comprising 56 indigenous organisations, on Saturday said they preferred Roman script over Devanagiri for the language. We thanked the CBSE authorities, central and state governments for inclusion of Kokborok in the curriculum. It's a great success of the decades-long language activists,” RSKC chairperson said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics