Can’t cancel FIR just because cops invoked wrong IPC sections: Bombay high court

MUMBAI: A First Information Report (FIR) cannot be cancelled on the ground that the police invoked a wrong penal provision, the Bombay high court said on Wednesday, rejecting a petition filed by a Mumbai resident to cancel an extortion case registered against him.

The petition filed by Hemant Banker, father of businessman Rupin Banker, contended that the FIR on charges of extortion registered against him by Worli police in August 2020 on a complaint of a builder Kailash Agarwal was liable to be cancelled since the allegation did not involve the delivery of property, an essential ingredient for the offence of extortion under Section 387 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The division bench of justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal ruled that “wrong application of a particular section cannot be the sole ground for quashing of the FIR”, holding that a case can be quashed only “in the eventuality that absolutely no cognisable offence is made out in the FIR”.

In this case, the high court ruled, the accusation against Hemant Banker disclosed the offence of criminal intimidation since a person who identified himself as Vijay Shetty allegedly threatened the builder.

“Therefore, it cannot be said that no cognizable offence is made out. Therefore, the FIR cannot be quashed,” said the court.

The builder, Agarwal, alleged that he had some financial transactions with Rupin Banker who is later claimed to have used forged signatures to withdraw about Rs.35 crore from his account with Dubai branch of the Bank of Baroda, and that he lodged a police complaint in Dubai in this case. The builder further alleged that he received threat calls if he pursued the police case