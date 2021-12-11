Can’t compel spouse to continue accord for divorce by mutual consent: HC

Mumbai Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Friday upheld a 2017 order of the family court at Aurangabad, allowing a Mumbai-based medical practitioner to withdraw his consent for converting his divorce petition into a joint plea for divorce by mutual consent.

The estranged husband had agreed to consent terms not just before the counsellor, but also before the family court, but a single-judge bench of Justice Mangesh Patil said that he cannot be compelled to continue his consent and go ahead for divorce by mutual consent if he does not wish to do so even after agreeing with the consent terms.

The parties tied the knot in April 2012, but due to matrimonial discord, they started residing separately from March 2013. Three years later, the doctor instituted a divorce petition on the ground of desertion.

But, he agreed to convert his petition into a joint plea for divorce by mutual consent, when the spouses were referred to the family court counsellor in June 2017, as part of the procedure followed in divorce proceedings. The couple then finalised terms of settlement and filed and signed consent terms before the counsellor and also admitted signing of consent terms even before the family court.

However, later the 44-year-old doctor filed an application before the family court stating that under the consent terms, he had agreed to pay ₹1.11 crore to his estranged wife as permanent alimony and he had paid her an amount of Rs. 25 lakh, but it was difficult for him to pay the balance amount and on that ground sought to withdraw his consent.

The family court allowed him to withdraw the consent for mutual divorce, prompting his 36-year-old wife to approach the high court, where she contended that the terms and conditions were settled before the marriage counsellor and duly presented before the Family Court and for all practical purposes the petition thereafter ought to have been proceeded under Section 13-B of the Hindu Marriage Act for grant of mutual consent.

She also contended that the terms of settlement agreed before the marriage counsellor have sanctity and finality in view of Rule 31 of the Family Courts (Maharashtra) Rules, 1987, which lays down the procedure for grant of divorce by mutual consent when parties settle the matter before a marriage counsellor and requires the family court to grant a decree of divorce in terms of the agreed terms.

Justice Mangesh Patil, however, rejected the argument. The single-judge bench noted that the Supreme Court has held that mutual consent is required not only at the time of filing the joint plea, but also on the date on which the family court passes the divorce order.

“In view of such emphatic view of the Supreme Court, the respondent (husband) cannot be compelled to go ahead and seek divorce by mutual consent, it does not wish to do so,” said HC and dismissed the woman’s petition.