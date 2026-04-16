‘Can’t hold him indefinitely’: HC to state on UK doc booked for defaming PM

MUMBAI: Holding that the authorities cannot restrain anyone indefinitely merely because the investigation is pending, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered UK-based doctor and YouTuber Dr Sangram Patil to file an undertaking assuring that he would return to India when required while the investigation against him for publishing allegedly defamatory social media posts about Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ongoing. Dr Sangram Patil was stopped at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport upon arrival in India on January 10 and later detained on January 16. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Noting that the London-based Patil was held up in India since January, a single judge bench of justice Ashwin Bhobe said, “Three months is a bit too harsh. You cannot hold someone like this. He says he may lose his job. If he has nothing to earn, what will you say?”

The court made the remarks after advocate general Milind Sathe sought three weeks to obtain investigation reports from various agencies. He said that if the reports are not received in three weeks, the state government would not object to the quashing of the Look-Out Circular (LOC) issued against Patil.

Patil had moved the high court in January seeking the quashing of the LOC, saying it has prevented him from returning to the United Kingdom. A British citizen of Indian origin and a native of Jalgaon, Patil was stopped at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport upon arrival in India on January 10 and later detained on January 16.

This was after an FIR was registered against him at the NM Joshi Marg police station on December 18, based on a complaint filed by Nikhil Bhamre, the social media coordinator of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maharashtra unit. The complaint claimed that Patil has a large social media following and had posted several allegedly defamatory articles and remarks about BJP leaders, including Modi.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the state government submitted that Patil could stay in India for three more months to allow the investigation to conclude. Raising concerns about securing his return to India, the authorities said that Patil is a foreign national and questioned the guarantee of his presence during the probe.

On the other hand, senior advocate Rajiv Shakdher and advocate Bhushan Yadav, appearing for Patil, argued that he has been placed in an “open-air jail”, which has stopped him from leaving the country. Reiterating that he regrets the language in his posts, Patil assured the court that he is willing to fully cooperate with the investigation.

Patil further submitted that he and his parents, who live in India, are ready to furnish undertakings assuring that he would return to the country as and when required for the investigation. “I am a consultant with the National Health Service in the UK. If I don’t return, I may lose my job. I have a family there and patients waiting,” Patil’s petition said.

After hearing both parties, the court held that the authorities cannot indefinitely restrain a person merely because an investigation is pending. Noting that the state would have no objection to quashing the LOC if the reports are not received in three weeks, the court directed Patil and his parents to file undertakings within 10 days, assuring that he would return to India when required by the investigating officer.

The court has posted Patil’s petition for further hearing on May 5 to record the undertakings and decide whether the LOC is to be quashed or continued, depending on the status of the investigation.