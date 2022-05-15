Case registered against auto dealer for issuing fake number plates
Mumbai: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the owner of a Charkop-based automobile store- Ria Dealership- for allegedly cheating more than 20 people by selling them two-wheelers and issuing fake number plates without registering them with the RTOs.
The racket was unearthed three days ago by the Kandivali traffic police during a nakabandi at SV Road. Suresh Rokade, a senior police inspector with the Kandivali traffic chowkie, said that they caught a two-wheeler rider without a helmet during the nakabandi.
The rider, identified as Santosh Singh, claimed that he worked with a finance company and seized the TVS bike MH 47 BC 4689 from the owner Prajakta Kamble for non-payment of the monthly instalment. When the cops were issuing him an e-challan, the number was flagged off as duplicate by the machine.
Singh told the cops that he was just transporting the bike to the finance company, however, the police detained him and called up Kamble who informed the police that she had bought the bike from a dealership in Charkop, owned by Suresh Chavan.
The traffic police then approached the police station and registered a complaint against Chavan who is said to be absconding. Upon investigation, the police found out that after selling the bike to Kamble, Chavan had offered her to register her vehicle with the RTO and took the payment for the registration. Kamble accepted as it was hassle-free.
The police found out that Chavan had given Kamble a fake number plate without informing the RTO or going through any registration process. On further investigation, the police found out that Chavan had cheated more than 20 customers by giving them a fake number plate.
“We have registered a case against Chavan under sections 420, 465, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating, forgery, and using forged documents along with section 390 of the Motor Vehicles Act,” said a police officer.
Man arrested for ATM card fraud
Mumbai A 32-year-old plumber has been arrested for switching ATM cards of unsuspecting victims and withdrawing cash from their accounts. When the accused Sambhav Acharya was searched, the Mahim police found at least 50 non-usable ATM debit cards in his possession of different banks. According to the police, on March 30, a 56-year-old woman went to the ATM centre near Paradise Cinema at Mahim at 1.30 pm to generate a PIN number.
On an emotional journey with old parents
A play Akhari Vasant penned and directed by Shubdeep Raha took Lucknowites on an emotional ride. Raha, a National School of Drama alumnus and presently a faculty at Bhartendu Natya Academy, was inspired by what he saw at an old-age home in Siliguri as a kid. The story revolved around an old couple Sudhir and Geeta living alone in India after their only son with Sudhir's wife settle abroad.
Delhi demolitions: Kejriwal to chair meet with AAP MLAs tomorrow
Amid the ongoing political slugfest over the anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting with his party MLAs on Monday at 11 am, news agency PTI reported. On Friday, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had written to union home minister Amit Shah, urging him to stop the 'destruction' in the name of anti-encroachment drive. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who blocked the demolition drive in southeast Delhi was granted bail a day later.
Need separate IAS ‘municipal cadre’ for effective administration: Lucknow mayor
The All India Mayors Council on Saturday decided to appeal to the chief ministers of the various states to implement the 74th Constitutional Amendment Bill to strengthen the local self-government in their states. Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, who participated in the meeting, said, “The mayors from across the country requested the Central government to amend the All India Municipal Act and create a separate “Municipal cadre” in the Indian Administrative Services.”
Narsana village becomes first in Rajasthan with 100% health insurance cover
The Narsana village in Jalore district of Rajasthan has become the first gram panchayat in the state to register all families for ₹10 lakh cashless health insurance coverage under “Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojna”, a state flagship scheme. The Yojna was started on May 1, 2021 with ₹5 lakh health coverage but later it was increased to ₹10 lakh.
