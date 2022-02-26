Case registered against Gawde for comments against Amruta Fadnavis
The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against NCP city chief, Ashok Gawde, for his alleged derogatory comments against former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis.
The complaint was filed by the BJP, which has demanded his arrest. Gawde has expressed regret over his comments.
A huge controversy has broken out in Navi Mumbai over the language used by Gawde against Amruta Fadnavis during an MVA protest in Vashi against the arrest of Nawab Mallik.
Reacting soon after, BJP Belapur MLA, Manda Mhatre, said, “I cannot even repeat the words he has used against her. We demand that he apologise for his comments immediately.”
Mhatre also threatened to blacken his face.
Later in the evening, Gawde apologised, saying, “I was not targetting her or any woman. I was speaking of the current political scenario.”
The apology has, however, not been accepted by the BJP. Mhatre went to the police commissionerate and later Vashi police station to get a case registered against him.
A complaint was officially filed by BJP Navi Mumbai (women) president, Durga Dokh.
An officer from Vashi police station said, “Following the complaint, a case has been registered under IPC Section 509, which is for cases intending to insult the modesty of any woman through words. Further investigation is on.”
