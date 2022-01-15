Cases in Mumbai move towards one million mark

Mumbai As the Covid positivity rate has settled around 20% and the hospitalisation rate is showing a decline, the total cases is inching towards the 10 lakh-mark. On the other hand, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the city could get into a safe zone if the same trend continues till Wednesday.

However, people will have to remain vigilant and not lower their guard despite there being a downward trend, added BMC officials.

Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner of the BMC, said, “There is no doubt that the cases are going down and the hospitalisation rate is going down too, but we will have to monitor the situation till Wednesday. If we have this trend till Wednesday, we might later call the city in the safe zone. But we will have to remain alert and take all necessary precautions.”

Kakani added, “We will continue to conduct around 50,000 to 60,000 tests in the city in the coming days to ensure that testing is not falling drastically in the city.”

On Saturday, the city reported 10,661 cases and 11 deaths taking the total case tally to 9,91,314 and toll to 16,446. The recovery rate in the city is 8,98,726 with 90.26% recoveries and the mortality rate is 1.65%. There are 73,518 active cases in the city, and 19.54% was the daily positivity rate on Saturday. Further, 24 cases of Omicron variant were detected in Mumbai on Saturday.

The hospitalisation rate on Saturday was 15.7% - continuing the downward trend. The asymptomatic load out of the total cases reported on Saturday was 84%.

With this, the city is also likely to cross the one million mark by Monday or on Sunday itself. The 0.5 million mark was crossed in April 2021 and the 0.1 million mark was crossed in July 2020.

Overall, since February 2020, a total of 14.56 million tests have been conducted in the city and the overall positivity rate is 6.74%.

Meanwhile, experts have cautioned that citizens need to be alert about the Delta variant amid the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the Covid task force of the state, in a Twitter post on Saturday said, “Don’t miss lung Covid and Delta. Most suspect of Omicron is Nose and Throat. Stay connected with your doctors and be safe.”

