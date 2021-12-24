Cases not affecting matrimonial dispute need not be transferred to family court: HC

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) said that cases connected or arising out of a domestic violence (DV) case need not be transferred to the Family Court.

In a recent judgement, the HC observed that a summons case, which was filed in connection with non-compliance of orders in the DV case, would not have a direct bearing on the proceedings before the Family Court and hence, it need not be transferred along with the DV case.

The single-judge bench of justice C V Bhadang, while hearing the petition of a man who is embroiled in a matrimonial dispute in the Family Court, sought transfer of a domestic violence case filed by his wife was informed by advocate Rohini Amin that in the interest of justice, her client was seeking transfer of the domestic violence case being heard by the magistrate court to the family court.

Amin submitted that as the couple had minor twins, litigation between the couple in different courts would delay a decision on the custody of the children and hence in the interest of the well-being of the minors, the HC should order the transfer of all cases between the couple to the family court.

The couple had married in 2011 and were blessed with twins in 2015. Thereafter, the relationship went sour and the man moved an application for divorce in the family court alleging mistreatment at the hands of the wife. The woman thereafter filed a domestic violence case and also a POCSO case against the petitioner. She also filed a complaint of non-compliance of an order in the domestic violence case, based on which the magistrate court had initiated a summons case against the husband and his parents.

While opposing the transfer of all cases pertaining to the matrimonial dispute and domestic violence, the wife’s counsel advocate Surel Shah stated that as the summons case was to be tried with the DV case, transferring the case to the family court would curtail her right to appeal against the orders of the family court in the DV case. In light of these submissions, Shah sought rejection of the application by the husband.

Advocate Harekrishna Mishra for the parents of the husband also opposed the transfer of all cases arising out of the domestic violence case to the family court.

After hearing all sides, the bench observed that as the DV case was of civil nature and numerous orders including that of the apex court had held that such cases can be transferred to the Family Court for hearing along with the matrimonial petition, it was not inclined to deny the same. “In my considered view common and connected questions would arise in both (matrimonial petition and domestic violence case) these petitions and therefore it would be appropriate if the proceedings pending before the Metropolitan Magistrate are transferred to the Family Court,” noted the court in its order.

However,with regards to the summons case, the bench held that the question which arose was whether there was a breach of the protection order by the petitioner (husband) and the Respondent Nos.3 and 4 (husband’s parents). “Except this, there is no adjudication of any other dispute in the said case arising out of the matrimonial discord between the parties,” noted the bench and hence rejected the submission of the wife to transfer the summons case along with the DV case to the family court.

Thereafter, at the request of the wife, the bench stayed the operation of its order for three weeks to enable the wife to decide on the next course of action.