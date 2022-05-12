Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Cases registered against me are part of a conspiracy and totally unjustified, says Airoli BJP MLA Ganesh Naik

Airoli BJP MLA Ganesh Naik has finally spoken on Wednesday against the cases registered against him, calling them a political conspiracy by his opponents; they are part of politics and totally unjustified, he said
Published on May 12, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

Airoli BJP MLA Ganesh Naik has finally reacted against the cases registered against him, calling them a political conspiracy by his opponents.

Naik was booked for rape, threat and cheating along with Arms Act following the complaint of a 48-year-old woman with whom he was allegedly in a relationship and has a child out of it. Naik was granted pre-arrest bail by the High Court on May 4.

Following the controversy, he spoke for the first time on Wednesday.

Naik said, “The cases registered against me are part of a conspiracy. They are part of politics and totally unjustified, I condemn and deny them. In the last 25 years, those who could not succeed in their objectives in social and political fields have got these false cases registered in an unjustified and wrongful manner.”

Naik said that since HC has stipulated restrictions, he cannot speak more in the case.

