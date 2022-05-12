Cases registered against me are part of a conspiracy and totally unjustified, says Airoli BJP MLA Ganesh Naik
Airoli BJP MLA Ganesh Naik has finally reacted against the cases registered against him, calling them a political conspiracy by his opponents.
Naik was booked for rape, threat and cheating along with Arms Act following the complaint of a 48-year-old woman with whom he was allegedly in a relationship and has a child out of it. Naik was granted pre-arrest bail by the High Court on May 4.
Following the controversy, he spoke for the first time on Wednesday.
Naik said, “The cases registered against me are part of a conspiracy. They are part of politics and totally unjustified, I condemn and deny them. In the last 25 years, those who could not succeed in their objectives in social and political fields have got these false cases registered in an unjustified and wrongful manner.”
Naik said that since HC has stipulated restrictions, he cannot speak more in the case.
Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 2,373 youngsters
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the protesting youth to bear with the state government as it was sincerely working to complete the modalities to ensure that the entire recruitment process is not stalled due to legal technicalities. Addressing a gathering at the Municipal Bhawan to hand over appointment letters to 2,373 youngsters after launching a recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts, Mann wished that such functions should be held regularly to give appointment letters to the youth. Mann asked the ministers concerned to post those getting appointment letters near their place of residence so they could focus on the new assignment with utmost dedication and sincerity.
Navi Mumbai Muslim community installs sound control units in city mosques
The Muslim community of Navi Mumbai has taken up an initiative to install sound control units in all the mosques of the city. The sound controllers will ensure that the sound emanating from the loudspeakers during azaan will be within the decibel norms stipulated by the Supreme Court. The initiative was launched on Wednesday at Noor Masjid in Vashi Sector 9 in the presence of community members and senior police officials.
Vacate illegally occupied panchayat, govt land or face action, says Mann
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said people who are illegally occupying government or panchayat land will face action if they do not surrender it to the authorities by the month-end. The Punjab CM reiterated his government's commitment to get illegally occupied land vacated. AAP welcomes statement Hailing the CM's statement, AAP state chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Punjab government is fully committed to protecting the capital, resources and assets of Punjab.
Day after HC relief, Bagga says Punjab Police arrested him ‘like a terrorist’
New Delhi : BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday said he was arrested by the Punjab Police “like a terrorist” for asking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal about his promises to act against the accused in the Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case, drug mafia and Khalistani separatists in the state.
₹4.39 lakh robbed from Fino Payments Bank in Ludhiana
In yet another daylight robbery, four masked assailants robbed ₹4.39 lakh from the Sherpur branch of Fino Payments Bank on Wednesday afternoon after holding an employee at gunpoint. The employee, Ujjwal Kumar, 24, told police that the robbers arrived in two motorcycles and barged into the office at around 3 pm. After the robbers left the place, Kumar informed the police. CCTVs installed near the spot have captured the accused, who fled on two motorcycles.
