Cash-strapped BEST seeks financial assistance from BMC

Mumbai Cash-strapped Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has sought financial assistance of ₹6,650 crore from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the functioning of the organisation. Of the total amount, BEST needs ₹1,887.83 crore to repay loans, ₹3,845.58 crore for the salary, pension and provident funds of employees, and ₹2,804.73 crore to procure new buses.

The civic administration on Friday sent a notice of resolution to the civic standing committee for information. The resolution was passed by the BMC house in December with the BEST annual budget.

In its annual budget for the year 2022-23 presented on Friday, BEST reported a deficit of ₹2,236.48 crore, of which ₹2,110.47 crore is from transport.

The BEST, an undertaking of the BMC, runs the bus service which is Mumbai’s second-largest mass transit system after suburban trains.

Notably, BMC has been financially assisting BEST since 2016.

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition, Ravi Raja said, “BMC has given BEST ₹4,500 crore in financial assistance so far. But it continues to struggle with the financial crisis even today. While the demand has been made for ₹6,650 crore, it is not mandatory that BMC has to pay the entire amount.”

BEST needs to come up with a plan to stand on its own feet as it is now becoming a white elephant for the BMC, he added

The administration plans to procure 2,100 electric buses and has decided to have a fully electric fleet by 2027.